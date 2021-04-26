Ireland to donate 700 oxygen concentrators to Covid ravaged India

Ireland is to donate 700 oxygen concentrators to India as the country and its hospitals are overwhelmed with a massive surge in coronavirus cases.

India recorded 349,691 new cases and 2,767 deaths in a 24-hour period up to yesterday, which is the highest since the start of the pandemic.

Many of its hospitals are running out of oxygen for virus patients and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed today that after negotiations over the weekend, Ireland will offer assistance.

“An emergency donation of 700 oxygen concentrators is being made,” he tweeted today.

“These devices draw oxygen from the air and deliver it to the patient at over 90pc concentration. The donation is being made from stocks originally purchased by the HSE for use in a field hospital setting, as part of pandemic preparations.”

He said that the concentrators will support healthcare workers to “deliver care to patients who need it.”

“I am grateful to all those who have worked together this weekend to make this life-saving donation happen,” Minister Donnelly added.

The oxygen concentrators will be transported through the EU Civil Protection mechanism along with Irish Aid and the Departments of Foreign Affairs and Housing.

The decision to offer assistance was made following work with the HSE, the Department of Health, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.