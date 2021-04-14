Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the country is “still on target” for 80pc of adults to receive a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of June, even if the Johnson and Johnson jab is pulled.

He also announced that the country will know in the next week if the government decides to adopt a strategy similar to the UK and delay time between the two jabs in order to get more people vaccinated sooner with one dose.

The AstraZeneca vaccine being restricted to over 60’s and Johnson and Johnson deliveries being put on hold in recent days, has put the June target in doubt.

However, it emerged today that Ireland is to get 545,000 extra doses of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from April to June.

The Health Minister said this brings the country back on track to have four out of five adults receive one dose of a vaccine by the end of June.

Although he did admit that if the single-dose Johnson and Johnson is pulled, it will slow down the roll-out of adults being fully vaccinated.

“It’s been a bumpy week and a very busy week. But, ultimately, where we are at right now is we are still on target," the Health Minister said on Newstalk today.

“The programme will be changing, we are reprofiling, we have done this before and we will do it again.”

If the plug is completely pulled on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Minister Donnelly said it still “leaves us in volume terms pretty much as we were before all of this happened.”

He added: “What we are trying to do is by the end of June get four out of five adults who want a vaccine their first dose.

“Because what we are finding is these vaccines are so effective that people are getting north of 80pc protection on the first dose.

“So really what we are focusing on for the end of June is getting the first dose.”

Mr Donnelly said his department is looking at if the time between the two doses can be spread out, meaning more people can be vaccinated sooner with one jab.

"We are looking at that right now, Dr Glynn and I were talking about that after cabinet today,” he said.

“We are currently at four weeks (waiting time between vaccines). We are now looking to see if there is any scientific issues or concerns about moving that four weeks to eight weeks or indeed 12 weeks.”

