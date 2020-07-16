Ireland still not getting five-a-day but fruit and vegetable consumption on the rise

Irish people are still not getting the recommended daily intake of fruit and vegetables, according to a new study, but consumption is on the rise.

A study released today by The Bord Bia Thinking House has revealed that Irish people have increased their daily intake of fruit and vegetables.

Compared to a similar study carried out in 2017, daily consumption of fresh vegetables has increased by 7pc to 58pc, with fresh fruit consumption up 6pc to 51pc. This growth is being driven by the 18 - 34 age group, for whom the study says health benefits of fresh produce is increasingly important.

The study revealed that Irish people are still only eating 3.9 portions of fruit and vegetables a day on average, however, less than the Healthy Eating Guidelines of up to 7 servings.

Additionally, while 87pc of consumers are eating fresh fruit and vegetables 3-4 times each week, just over five in ten people eat fresh produce daily.

Dietitian Orla Walsh said that even breakfast can be used as an opportunity to add vegetables to your diet.

"There is a huge opportunity to increase our vegetable intake by including vegetables in meals from morning until night," she said.

"It could be as simple as grating sweet-tasting carrot into overnight oats, adding spinach to a smoothie or munching on cherry tomatoes at snack time. The sustainability message is resonating more and more with consumers and I think there is a great opportunity to call out the benefits of locally grown fresh produce, both from an environmental and nutritional perspective.

"In Ireland we're spoilt for choice when it comes to what is currently available and nutritionally speaking, our bodies couldn't be any more grateful to receive such nutritious produce. "

Online Editors