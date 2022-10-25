Ireland secures 15,000 additional monkeypox vaccines

Ireland has secured an additional 15,000 monkeypox vaccines.

The Government struck a deal with Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic for the vaccines which are in scarce supply globally.

The Department of Health said the procurement provides a “significant boost” to the ongoing immunisation programme.

Under the terms of the agreement with the manufacturer, 5,000 vaccines will be delivered this year with the remaining 10,000 doses due to be delivered next year.

The HSE is providing primary prevention vaccination to those most likely to benefit through its 11 designated centres across the country.

Individuals are asked to self-identify their risk of infection and where they deem it appropriate, book a vaccine appointment.

The Department said demand for the vaccine has been high and all currently available vaccine appointments are now been booked.

However, it confirmed that a “significant number” of additional appointments will open for booking next month.

"It is heartening to see the demand for monkeypox vaccines among the population that would benefit most and I’m encouraging those who haven’t yet had the opportunity, to book an appointment in the coming weeks when they become available,” Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

"This deal with Bavarian Nordic allows us to significantly expand the immunisation programme and to deliver the best available protection against monkeypox to at-risk groups."

In Ireland, the first case of MPXV infection was confirmed in May last year.

As of Friday, October 19, there were 200 confirmed cases of the infection detected.

198 cases were detected in men, with two female cases.

Infection with the virus responsible for the current outbreak manifests as a mild illness and most people recover within weeks; it can occasionally cause severe complications including death.

Severe illness is more likely to occur in people with a weakened immune system, pregnant women and children.

Following reports of cases of monkeypox infection in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men in Europe, a multi-sectoral, Public Health led National Incident Management Team (IMT) was established to prepare for cases being identified in Ireland.

This was the first time chains of transmission were reported in Europe without known epidemiological links to endemic countries in Africa.

In July the current global outbreak of MPXV infection was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation.

The HSE’s focus is the roll out of primary prevention vaccination to individuals likely to benefit most in line with NIAC recommendations.