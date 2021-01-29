Ireland reaches 100,000 Covid cases this month as 1,254 reported today with 48 deaths

There has been a further 48 Covid-19 related deaths and 1,254 more cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

There have now been over 100,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed in January 2021 in the Republic of Ireland, which is more than all total cases in the country before this.

On January 1, the Department of Health said there had been a total of 93,532 cases in the country. Today’s figures bring the total number of cases in the country to 193,892 and the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 3,214.

Some 45 of the deaths reported today occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 30-99 years.

As of 2pm today, 1,518 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU.

There were 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today:

587 are men / 658 are women

54pc are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

437 in Dublin, 146 in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining 464 cases are spread across all other counties.

This comes as the European Medicines Agency today approved the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults, including over 65s, in the European Union.

It is the third Covid-19 vaccine that has been authorised for use in the EU by European Medicines Agency (EMA), following the Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna vaccines.

In a statement released today, the EMA said the “quality, safety, and efficiency” of the vaccine has been assessed and it has been approved for use in the EU, despite German authorities announcing they will not be vaccinating anyone over the age of 65 with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Emer Cooke, Executive Director of EMA, said: “With this third positive opinion, we have further expanded the arsenal of vaccines available to EU and EEA member states to combat the pandemic and protect their citizens.

"As in previous cases, the CHMP has rigorously evaluated this vaccine, and the scientific basis of our work underpins our firm commitment to safeguard the health of EU citizens.”

In other vaccine news, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was found to be 66pc effective globally.

The single-dose vaccine was 72pc effective in preventing Covid-19 in the United States but a lower rate of 66pc was observed globally in the large trial conducted across three continents and against multiple variants.

In the trial of nearly 44,000 volunteers, the level of protection against moderate and severe Covid-19 was 66pc in Latin America and just 57pc in South Africa, where a particularly worrying variant of the novel coronavirus is circulating.

