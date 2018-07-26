Ireland ranks 14th in the world for skin cancer risk

Ireland has been ranked 14th in the world in a new index showing how susceptible we are to skin cancer.

The top country is New Zealand, followed by Australia, Switzerland and Sweden.

The USA is ranked 9th and the UK 10th.

It comes as concerns grow that Ireland’s heatwave summer of 2018 will lead to a rise in skin cancers.

The international skin cancer index was compiled by Derma.plus an online resource for dermatologists.

It investigated 62 countries across the globe this study aims to draw attention to a various array factors influencing skin cancer cases, concerning prevalence and treatment in many different parts of the world.

“Incidence of both non-melanoma and melanoma skin cancers has increased dramatically over the past decades,” states Prof Dietrich Abeck, Chief Medical Advisor for derma.plus.

“This study is indicative that a high level of UV exposure, coupled with a lighter skin tone (as calculated by the Fitzpatrick-Scale) led to a higher diagnosis of skin cancer.

“However on the other hand, the index reveals that countries such as New Zealand and Australia, which have some of the highest incidences of skin cancer, also have some of the lowest death rates due to high levels of health expenditure.”

Taking into account the fact that skin cancer claims a life every 10 minutes, the study aims to highlight the precautions that can be taken across the world to combat the disease. Death rates from this disease have doubled since 1990 and stakeholders such as the World Health Organisation are struggling cope with the magnitude of cases and inequality of international medical care.

Although the rate at which skin cancer occurs may be high in countries with a combination of light skin tone and high UV exposure, adequate health care spending appears to be effective in keeping the mortality rate lower than in countries with fewer diagnoses and less funding for skin cancer prevention.

Online Editors