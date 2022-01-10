Ireland passes 1 million Covid cases as Tony Holohan urges parents to get their children vaccinated

Ireland today surpassed 1million cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, as chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged parents to have their children vaccinated against the disease.

The Department of Health was notified of an additional 23,909 confirmed cases of Covid, the second highest daily total since the pandemic began.

Today’s cases also bring to 1,002,013 the total cases confirmed in Ireland to date.

It was also the first day more than 1,000 people with the disease were in hospital in Ireland. As of 8am today, there were 1,063 patients being treated for the virus in hospital, of whom 89 are in ICU.

That’s an increase of 79 general Covid-19 patients and seven ICU patients over the last 24-hours.

Dr Holohan said the department of health is continuing to report a “very high level of incidence” of Covid in the community.

Dr Holohan said it is essential for everyone to protect themselves and others from infection.

"Every small action to limit the spread of this disease is vital, as we continue to experience a large volume of patients in hospital, up a third on this time last week,” the CMO said in a statement this evening.

Dr Holohan said the “most important layer of protection” throughout this pandemic continues to be the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine programme is now open to all children between 5-11 years of age and the CMO said the benefits of vaccinating children “far outweigh the risks”.

“Most children will experience a very mild form of this disease, for a small few, they may become severely ill. The Covid-19 vaccines are doing an excellent job of preventing severe illness and disease in those who are fully vaccinated,” Dr Holohan said.

“Getting your child vaccinated is a decision between you and your child. I would encourage all parents and guardians to discuss this update to our vaccination programme with your child and ensure that they are aware that vaccination is available to them. I would also encourage you to engage with the trusted health advice available on the HSE website, and with your own family clinician if you have any concerns about bringing your child for this vaccine.”