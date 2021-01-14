Ireland is second highest in EU for vaccine administration

Eamonn Hughes aged 75 from Cavan who was the first person to receive the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in St Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park. Photo by: Marc O'Sullivan

Ireland has been placed as the second highest in the EU for the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19.

This was calculated per 100,000 people with Denmark coming in first.

The Our World Data report calculated that 1.57pc of the population in Ireland have been vaccinated while 2.23pc of the Denmark population has been vaccinated.

After Ireland is Italy at 1.5pc, Spain at 1.45pc and then Germany at 1.01pc.

Taking to Twitter to comment on the report, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “Catching up. 2nd in EU now for vaccines. 40k this week. Will ramp up to c.50k next week. Thank you to all our vaccinators and @HSELive”

Catching up. 2nd in EU now for vaccines. 40k this week. Will ramp up to c.50k next week. Thank you to all our vaccinators and @HSELive https://t.co/3NSnqyYDuq — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) January 14, 2021

According to Mr Varadkar and HSE CEO Paul Reid 77,000 people have been vaccinated in Ireland so far.

Of that figure, 69,378 were for frontline healthcare workers, with 7,925 for residents and staff in long-term care facilities.

The Tánaiste said these figures will be shortly up online on the Covid hub, however, for the moment they will not be updated daily and he said he could not give a date on when they will be.

He added that from next week between 40,000 and 50,000 people will be vaccinated and that this weekly figure isn’t likely to change until the AstraZeneca vaccine is approved and delivered to the country.

However, Mr Varadkar said when the AstraZeneca vaccine does arrive between 100,000-150,000 vaccines should be administered weekly.

Over 4,000 healthcare workers have now completed training to administer the vaccine, a HSE briefing on Thursday heard.

Ireland is aiming to vaccinate 700,000 people by the end of March, and up to four million by the end of September, under projections from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.





Online Editors