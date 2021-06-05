Ireland in ‘really strong position’ as Covid hospital numbers fall to 70, HSE chief says

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said Ireland was in a good position but urged people to keep their guards up this weekend.

The number of people requiring hospital treatment for Covid-19 fell to 70 last night, the lowest figure since last September.

There were 28 people in ICU with the virus last night - the lowest figure since December 2020.

HSE Chief Paul Reid said that the nation was in a “really strong position” regarding the profile of the virus.

“Notwithstanding some challenges, we head into the Bank Holiday weekend in a really strong position.

“Covid-19 patients in hospital are now down to 70 with 28 of those in ICU. We've achieved too much to let it slip now.

“Enjoy the weekend & let's keep our guard up,” Mr Reid said on Twitter.

This comes as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it was expected the three millionth vaccine dose would be administered over the course of the Bank Holiday weekend.

“This is an amazing achievement and well done and thanks to all of those involved,” Minister Donnelly said.

Gardaí issued an appeal to the public to socialise responsibly this weekend after 14 people, including five juveniles, were arrested for public order offences in Dublin last night.

Large crowds gathered in the south inner city and gardaí came under attack from “glass bottles and other missiles” when they tried to engage with some groups.

One Garda was brought to hospital for treatment to a leg injury.

Gardaí issued a statement to the public, stating the pandemic was “still a public health crisis” and urged everyone to socialise responsibly this weekend.

Meanwhile, public health officials have, for now, ruled out a local lockdown in Limerick as the incidence of the disease continued to escalate.

Limerick’s 14-day incidence now sits at 426 cases per 100,000, with HSE Chief Paul Reid describing the situation in the county as “very volatile”.

People in Limerick are being asked not to socialise indoors this weekend and to meet people in small numbers.