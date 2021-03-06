Ireland has now administered half a million Covid-19 vaccines

Half a million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland

Ireland has now administered half a million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, the HSE told Taoiseach Micheál Martin today.

This means roughly 10pc of the population have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

As of the latest figures from March 3, 146,047 people have received two doses of a vaccine- meaning roughly 2.9pc of the population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 having received two doses.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Martin said: “Just been informed by the HSE that we have passed the half a million mark of #CovidVaccine doses administered.

“Good news. The vaccines are having a significant impact on mortality and serious illness.

“The number of Covid patients in hospitals and ICU is reducing all the time.”

Speaking in a video posted to Twitter this morning, Mr Martin said he was inspired by recent visits to vaccination centres where thousands of front-line healthcare workers are receiving the inoculation.

He said government and the HSE is doing everything it can to secure supplies and to give those vaccines to people as quickly as possible.

“Over the coming days we will have administered half a million doses since the first vaccination was given to Dubliner Annie Lynch 63 days ago,” he said.

“Next week we will begin to vaccinate those with underlying health conditions as well as continuing to vaccinate the over-70s and healthcare workers.”

This comes as the number of people in intensive care with Covid-19 has dropped below 100 for the first time since the beginning of January.

Today, HSE CEO Paul Reid announced that ICU numbers have dropped to 99, which he has called “a great sign”.

The last time ICU figures were below 100 in the country was on January 6, the start of the third wave.

On this date, there were 89 people in intensive care with Covid-19. This surged to 101 the following day.

Just 17 days later these numbers more than doubled. On January 24, 244 people were in ICU with coronavirus.

In 2020, the highest number of people with Covid-19 in ICU on a given day was 155. This was in the first wave on April 11.

The lowest day since the beginning of the pandemic for ICU numbers was on August 5 when there was four.

Sharing today’s positive news, the HSE boss said: “A great sign as our #ICU numbers drop to 99 and hospitalisations to 401.

"Further protections will happen throughout this weekend as GPs continue to vaccinate more over 80+ year olds.

"Heading to the Helix @DCU to witness the joy again for almost 1,500 patients.”

Yesterday, a further nine deaths and 522 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the Department of Health.

Online Editors