Ireland among most obese nations in Europe as WHO says condition has reached epidemic proportions

Levels of obesity in Ireland, which affect more than one in four adults, are now above the European average and the condition has reached epidemic proportions, a major World Health Organisation report warned today.

Obesity prevalence for men and women in this country has now climbed to 25.3pc compared to a European average of 23.3pc.

The difference is most striking for Irish men 25.1pc of whom are obese compared to an 21.8pc on average across Europe.

Ireland ranks ninth in a table of 53 countries for obesity. It is in 11th place for people who are either overweight or obese.

Among children aged five to nine Ireland is in ninth place for overweight and obesity.

Among those aged 10 to 19 Ireland is in tenth place in the overweight and obesity table.

The report warns obesity has reached epidemic proportions across Europe and is still escalating. Obesity is linked to at least 13 types of cancer.

Overall over six in 10 adults in Ireland are now overweight or obese, including 66.1pc of men and 55.2pc of women.

The report, presented at this week’s European Congress on Obesity in Maastricht, Netherlands, reveals that in the European region, 59pc of adults and almost 1 in 3 children – 29pc of boys and 27pc of girls - are overweight or living with obesity.

Obesity prevalence for adults in the European region is higher than in any other WHO region except for the Americas.

Overweight and obesity are among the leading causes of death and disability in the European region, with recent estimates suggesting they cause more than 1.2 million deaths annually, corresponding to more than 13pc of total mortality in the region.

Obesity increases the risk for many conditions, including cancers, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic respiratory diseases.

For example, obesity is considered a cause of at least 13 different types of cancer, and is likely to be directly responsible for at least 200,000 new cancer cases annually across the European region, with this figure set to rise further in the coming years.

Overweight and obesity are also the leading risk factor for disability, causing 7pc of total years lived with disability in the region.

Overweight people and those living with obesity have been disproportionately affected by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. There have been unfavourable shifts in food consumption and physical activity patterns during the pandemic that will have effects on population health in the years ahead, and will need significant effort to reverse.

To address the growing epidemic, the report recommends a suite of interventions and policy options that EU member states can consider to prevent and tackle obesity, with an emphasis on building back better after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Obesity knows no borders. In the Europe and Central Asia regions, no single country is going to meet the WHO Global NCD target of halting the rise of obesity,” said Dr Hans Henri P Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.

“The countries in our region are incredibly diverse, but every one is challenged to some degree. By creating environments that are more enabling, promoting investment and innovation in health, and developing strong and resilient health systems, we can change the trajectory of obesity in the region.”

The causes of obesity are much more complex than the mere combination of unhealthy diet and physical inactivity. The report presents the latest evidence, highlighting how vulnerability to unhealthy body weight in early life can affect a person’s tendency to develop obesity.

Environmental factors unique to living in modern Europe’s highly digitalized societies are also drivers of obesity. The report explores, for example, how the digital marketing of unhealthy food products to children, and the proliferation of sedentary online gaming, contribute to the rising tide of overweight and obesity in the region.

However, it also looks at how digital platforms might also provide opportunities for the promotion and discussion of health and well-being.

