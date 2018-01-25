Investigation ordered into safety of women's mesh implants

Health Minister Simon Harris has asked Dr Tony Holohan to look at the use of the implants and the on-going clinical management of women who have had these procedures in the past to determine best international best practice and emerging evidence.

A number of women who have suffered side-effects, including ongoing pain, have called for the implants to be banned from use in Ireland.

A briefing for TDs and other public representatives was organised by Sinn Féin spokesperson on health Louise O'Reilly.