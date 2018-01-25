Investigation ordered into safety of women's mesh implants
The chief medical officer is investigating concerns around the use of mesh implants, used for bladder control in women, following allegations that a significant number of patients are suffering long-term side effects.
Health Minister Simon Harris has asked Dr Tony Holohan to look at the use of the implants and the on-going clinical management of women who have had these procedures in the past to determine best international best practice and emerging evidence.
A number of women who have suffered side-effects, including ongoing pain, have called for the implants to be banned from use in Ireland.
A briefing for TDs and other public representatives was organised by Sinn Féin spokesperson on health Louise O'Reilly.
Yesterday's gathering included women affected by the implant and their solicitor Melanie Power from Limerick.
Two Irish women, Lesley-Anne Stephens (39) and Janet Roche (48), who underwent a 20-minute procedure in hospital to cure incontinence after pregnancy and childbirth, described the surgery's devastating effect on their lives.
Dublin mother Margaret Byrne had her mesh fitted 17 years ago and undergone several surgeries as a result.
Ms Power said around 34,000 women had been fitted with the device but there were alternatives.
Irish Independent
