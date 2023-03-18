Introduce peanuts to baby diets to prevent them developing an allergy, say scientists

Peanut allergy incidences could fall by 77pc if products containing the nutrient were part of babies’ diets at four to six months of age, scientists have said.

Researchers in the UK said they have identified a “clear window of opportunity” where introducing an allergen into a baby’s diet when they are between four and six months old significantly reduces the risk of developing the condition.

They added that waiting to introduce the peanut products until the children are a year old would lead to only a 33pc reduction in cases.

Britain’s NHS currently recommends introducing solid foods to babies from around six months of age, when they are seen as being developmentally ready.

The scientists’ findings were recently published in The Journal Of Allergy And Clinical Immunology.

Professor Graham Roberts, from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Southampton Biomedical Research Centre and University of Southampton, said there had been numerous studies that show introducing foods from three to four months of age “very successfully reduces the chances of developing peanut allergy and other food allergies as well”.

He added that governments should “relook at this evidence, and I suspect they will change the recommendations around introducing peanuts”.

Prof Roberts said there were challenges to overcome as over many decades “the deliberate avoidance of peanut has understandably led to parental fear of early introduction”.

“This latest evidence shows that applying simple, low-cost, safe interventions to the whole population could be an effective preventive public health strategy that would deliver vast benefits for future generations,” he added.

Peanut allergy affects around 2pc of children and has been increasing in recent decades.

Most peanut allergies have already developed by the time a child turns one year of age.

It is more common in children with severe eczema and egg allergy, the researchers said, and children of non-white ethnicity are also more likely to be affected.

As part of the study, the researchers looked at data from the Enquiring About Tolerance (EAT) and Learning Early About Peanut Allergy (LEAP) studies.

The Leap study involved 640 babies considered at high risk of developing peanut allergy and examined the early introduction of peanut products.

For the Eat project, more than 1,300 three-month-old babies were recruited in England and Wales and tracked over several years.

Researchers investigated the early introduction of six allergenic foods: milk, peanut, sesame, fish, egg and wheat. They also looked at data from the Peanut Allergy Sensitisation study.

The researchers said their findings showed it was best to introduce peanut products to babies at four to six months of age.

For babies with eczema, the researchers recommend introducing the products, smooth peanut butter or other suitable peanut snacks, from four months of age. Whole or broken peanuts should not be given to babies, the team said.

The team also advises mothers to breastfeed for at least the first six months of their child’s life alongside introducing peanuts to their diet from four to six months.

Babies developing serious allergic reactions, such as difficulty in breathing, should receive immediate medical attention, the scientists said.