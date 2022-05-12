International Day of the Nurse: Praise for health workers’ ‘resilience and dedication’ during pandemic and beyond

THE resilience and dedication of Irish nurses during the pandemic and beyond has been praised as International Day of the Nurse is marked.

The annual event is held around the world to commemorate those working in the profession which is held on the birthday of Florence Nightingale.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly paid tribute to all nurses working across healthcare in Ireland: “I am delighted to join with you today in celebrating the International Day of the Nurse.

"I’d like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the professionalism and sustained commitment that nurses throughout Ireland have shown in delivering care to patients, especially during the past two years.

"Nurses provide the care and compassion for patients and their families at the most challenging times of their lives.

“As you consider the influence and the really positive impact you have on healthcare today, you can be rightly proud of your profession and the difference you’re making to patients’ lives.”

Meanwhile Carolyn Donohoe, Director of Education, Policy and Standards for the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI), said: “While this day is set aside as 24 hours each year to pay tribute to those in our profession, I know from my own experience that we strive to provide valuable patient experiences all year round.

"So, I would like to pay tribute to you all, as the standout profession as you make a 24/7 and 365-day contribution to our healthcare services.”

Ms Donohue, who joined the profession as a student nurse when she was in her early 20s, said: “I stepped foot into class or ‘block’ as some of us would have known it, it was like turning a key in some internal lock and I knew I was home. And that is why nursing is one of those professions you will succeed in when you have a love for what you do.”

She praised Irish nurses for going beyond the call of duty during the pandemic.

“Over the past two years, you have shown yet again a resilience and dedication which enhanced the profession to levels higher than we thought were achievable as you worked through a pandemic and continued to offer care, compassion and commitment to the highest of standards.

“This doesn’t surprise me. As someone who has followed the career path from student, to ward staff nurse to intensive care and then management (with a little side bar to Australia), I have seen first-hand the professionalism of so many wonderful colleagues,” she wrote in a personal message to nurses.

“In my role with NMBI I am privileged to be in a position to help shape our professions for the future, to help deliver even better outcomes for patients while maintaining the core of what we do.

"So my message for you, my nursing colleagues, is this: Continue to learn. Continue to develop your career. The sky is the limit. On this very special day – Happy International Nurses Day.”

Chief Nursing Officer at the Department of Health, Rachel Kenna, said: "As we celebrate International Day of the Nurse 2022, I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the contribution of Irish nurses working at home and abroad, all the nurses from overseas who work in the Irish healthcare system and who now call Ireland home and all our nursing colleagues working in every corner of the globe.

"This year we are more aware that ever before how critical the nursing workforce is, for care delivery at so many levels across the system, including on the front-line, leading and managing teams, conducting research, informing evidence-based practice, influencing developing and implementing policy and educating future generations of nurses and midwives.”