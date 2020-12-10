| 6.9°C Dublin

Internal Nphet paper reveals concerns over exhausted staff, capacity, and sharp increase in hospital-acquired Covid-19 cases

Medical staff move an 18-year-old Covid patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 2020. Photo: Reuters/Flavio Lo Scalzo Expand

Medical staff move an 18-year-old Covid patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 2020. Photo: Reuters/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Catherine Fegan

Exhausted staff, a sharp increase in the number of hospital-acquired Covid-19 cases and “deep concerns” over capacity were among the issues raised regarding acute hospital preparedness ahead of the decision to lock the country down in October, an internal National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) paper reveals.

The joint Department of Health and HSE paper on Acute Hospitals Preparedness, presented to Nphet on October 15, warned that the situation in acute hospitals was “much more complicated” than during the first Covid-19 peak and that the sector was becoming increasingly challenged.

The paper, released under Freedom of Information legislation, was presented on the same day that chief medical officer Tony Holohan wrote to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to recommend Level 5 restrictions for six weeks.

