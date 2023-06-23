Inspectors find Limerick hospital emergency department ‘grossly overcrowded’ as patient waits seven days for brain test

Inspectors who made an unannounced visit to the emergency department of University Hospital Limerick found it "grossly overcrowded" with one patient waiting seven days for a medical test of the brain.

The risk-based inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) of the country's most overcrowded emergency department on February 21 and 22 showed that while significant improvements have been made, serious problems remain and there will be space difficulties in the short to medium term.

The report said that "on the first day of this inspection, inspectors found the emergency department was grossly overcrowded with a total of 121 patients registered in the department at 11am.

"Documentation reviewed by inspectors showed that a total of 246 people attended the emergency department that day, marginally lower that the daily attendance of 290 people in March 2022.

"Throughout the inspection, inspectors spoke with a number of patients to ascertain their experiences of receiving care . All patients were very complimentary about the staff describing them as ‘very attentive’, ‘kind and caring’, ‘lovely, fantastic, fabulous and very helpful’ and ‘brilliant’. Staff were also described as ‘doing their best’ and ‘you [patient] couldn’t ask for better.’

"When asked what could be improved about the healthcare services, patients described how the hospital environment was‘ noisy’ and how ‘the bright lights in the

emergency department made it difficult to rest and sleep’. Trolleys were described as ‘uncomfortable’.

"Patients described being accommodated on trolleys on the corridor as ‘not dignified or private’. Patients also reflected on how ‘there was not enough staff’’ and ‘staff were overworked’.".

The report said patient experience times - time spent waiting for tests - were raised by patients in the emergency department as areas of great frustration.

One patient described how they waited for four days for a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and seven days for an electroencephalogram (EEG).

The inspectors said that at the time of this inspection, a 96-bed building project was underway to increase extra inpatient capacity at UHL by the end of 2024. However, under current plans, 50pc of the extra inpatient capacity gained from this build will be replacement beds that will be used to bring the hospital into compliance with best practice standards in infection prevention and control.

“Therefore, any anticipated gains in increased inpatient capacity at UHL may be limited when that new build comes online in 2024.

Consequently, the issue of constrained capacity will remain in the short and medium-term."

In the emergency department, Hiqa found the hospital to be partially compliant with three national standards and non-compliant with one national standard assessed on the days of inspection.

"This represented some improvement on Hiqa's findings in 2022, where three of the four national standards assessed were found to be non-compliant, with the remainder found to be partially compliant.

Recent findings indicating improvement included changes to local management arrangements at the hospital, including the appointment of a senior manager assigned on site for the overall daily operational running of the hospital

There was an improvement in the level of nurse staffing levels in the emergency department compared to 2022 findings, coupled with an enhancement in the number of consultants in emergency medicine and a change to consultant work practices to ensure greater levels of onsite availability over the working day and week.

Improvements were seen in the way services are organised and managed to enable more timely treatment and decision-making around patient care – these changes had begun to yield shorter treatment times and lengths of stay for patients in the emergency department.

“Notwithstanding these findings, the emergency department remained very overcrowded with 72 patients on trolleys and chairs awaiting an inpatient bed. This level of overcrowding continued to impact on the privacy and dignity of patients despite the best efforts of staff – albeit a number of the risk issues Hiqa found in 2022 had been addressed.”

Findings from the inspection for areas in the hospital other than the emergency department were more positive, with eight out of 11 national standards assessed found to be either compliant or substantially compliant. In particular, the ability to provide care in a more private and dignified way was better enabled outside of the emergency department.

Identified areas for required improvement included in hospital infrastructure, staffing levels, and better use of audit to drive improvement.