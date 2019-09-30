Inquiries ordered into CervicalCheck controversy 'cost over €1m'

Inquiries ordered into the CervicalCheck controversy cost over €1m at the end of last year, according to the Comptroller and Auditor General.

The work included the scoping inquiry carried out by Dr Gabriel Scally and the independent re-examination of CervicalCheck screening tests which was undertaken by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in the UK.

The controversy erupted in April of 2018 after the case of Vicky Phelan revealed that the majority of a group of 221 women who developed cervical cancer were not informed of an internal audit of their tests carried out by CervicalCheck after their diagnosis.

The audit found that when re-checked the test result was different.

Dr Scally was asked to do a scoping inquiry into the issues and he found a range of weaknesses.

The results of the re-checks by the Royal College are currently being relayed to over 1,000 women.

The Comptroller also found two contracts for work worth €106,085 which were paid for by the Department of Health did not meet procurement rules.

One was for €74,322 and related to mobile phone services which should have been put out to tender in but was delayed due to the department moving from Hawkins House in Dublin to another building, the Miesian Plaza.

Another contractor related to translation services and a tender competition is being planned by the the Department in 2019.

Online Editors