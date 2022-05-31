INMO: ‘We don’t expect to see these high volumes of patients on trolleys in the summer’

The current conditions at University Hospital Limerick are creating the “perfect storm” with high numbers of patients on trolleys, according to the assistant director of industrial relations with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Mary Fogarty said there were 118 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick on Monday. She said 72 of those patients were in the emergency department on trolleys and spread throughout other areas of the hospital.

She said patient admission levels remain high while the number of discharges at the hospital is low.

“We’re in the summertime now where we don’t expect to see these high volumes of patients on trolleys,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Nurses have advised us that they can anticipate and did anticipate last weekend this happening because, despite the fact that 100 additional beds have opened in the hospital in the last 18 months, there have been no improvement in the volume of patients waiting on trolleys.

“But also there were low levels of discharges from the hospital on Thursday and Friday, leading into the weekend and some of the admissions to the hospital they believe were inappropriate when there’s no diagnostics available routinely at the weekends when those patients could have been diverted to outpatient clinics.

“There’s also difficulties at the hospital with ensuring that there are additional ward rounds done over the weekend in particular when we see such high volumes of patients attending and being admitted and then low volumes of discharges so you’re looking at a perfect storm in those scenarios.”

Ms Fogarty said members instructed the INMO that patient flow processes at the hospital need to be reviewed.

She said more beds are required but those beds have to be managed in a way which “ensures that appropriate admissions and discharges are taking place at University Hospital Limerick”.

“There needs to be more robust discharge/admission practices at the hospital and that senior clinical decision makers need to have particular oversight at the weekends,” she said.

“There’s grave concern from members that if more capacity goes into University Hospital Limerick, we’ll end up in a similar scenario as we currently are with surgery cancelled on all sides and overcrowding persistent and no alleviation of the problem.

“There are patients attending the emergency department and there are a number of services in the mid-west region who all have local injury units which are open seven days a week and patients can attend there. There are also patients attending who have not attended at their GP.”