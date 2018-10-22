Infections related to MRSA superbug hit 30 patients each month

As many as 30 patients a month are picking up the potentially lethal MRSA superbug and related infections in our hospitals, new figures reveal.

It is particularly dangerous for patients who already have weakened defences due to illness or age if the bug enters their bloodstream. The ongoing patient threat has emerged in a HSE analysis of new cases of staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infection - mostly MRSA - which were contracted in hospitals between January 2017 and June 2018.

It comes as hospitals are facing into another winter of overcrowding, which doctors warn will see even further record levels of patients languishing on trolleys.

MRSA remains a feared bug because it is difficult to combat and has developed a resistance to antibiotics.

The bacterium that causes MRSA is also responsible for another infection, MSSA, which produces the same symptoms but is easier to treat because it is not resistant to the antibiotic methicillin.

MRSA contributes to the deaths of several patients annually and last year a rise in cases was seen for the first time in a decade. A spokeswoman for the HSE confirmed there were 192 MRSA cases last year, 20 more than in 2016.

The numbers have steadily decreased from 592 back in 2005 and 2006, when the highest numbers were reported.

"We do expect a certain amount of natural variation in the numbers from year to year and from quarter to quarter. Overall, the trend has been downwards over the past number of years," she said.

The report warned that over the past 12 months St Vincent's Hospital and St James's Hospital - both in Dublin and among the worst hit by the trolley crisis - have rates of patients struck down by the bug under their care which are above the upper control limit.

The hospitals did not respond to questions on why they are failing to control the infection threat and what efforts are being made to reduce the risk to patients.

MRSA can exist harmlessly on patients' skin without them even knowing it. But if it infects someone who is already ill or weak, it can kill.

Infections happen when MRSA gets into the body, such as at surgical wounds or where a catheter or needle is inserted. Hand-washing by staff, patients and visitors, providing proper isolation facilities for people who are infected in hospital and better use of antibiotics are key measures in tackling superbugs.

Irish Independent