‘Incredible’ uptake of vaccination is leading to 'a turn in the pandemic' as walk-in vaccination centres open 

A sign for a vaccination centre outside the GP vaccination clinic in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise. Photo by: Brian Lawless/PA

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the “incredible” uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland is leading to “a turning point in the pandemic”.

Ireland has overtaken the UK with its vaccination rate. Currently, over 72.5pc of Ireland’s population is fully vaccinated and 87.3pc have received at least one dose.

This compares to 71.8pc of the population in the UK being fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Holohan wrote: “Vaccination and the incredible uptake across many age groups is leading us to a turning point in the pandemic.

Read More

“If we experience similar uptake in the younger cohorts as experienced in the over 60’s Ireland will have a strong population-level defence against #COVID19 and its known variants.”

This comes as many young people who have not yet received a vaccine will visit a walk-in vaccination centre this bank holiday weekend.

Expand Close People queuing for a walk-in vaccination centre. Photo: Brian MacCraith/ Twitter / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People queuing for a walk-in vaccination centre. Photo: Brian MacCraith/ Twitter

Chair of the vaccination task force Prof Brian MacCraith said queues have already been forming for vaccination clinics across the country.

He tweeted: “It’s ‘Walk-in Weekend’ !! Great to see the lines forming already outside walk-in vaccination clinics right across the country (at least one in every county).”

HSE boss Paul Reid said the walk-in clinic in City West is “flying it” as over 800 people have been vaccinated in an hour and a half.

“Walk-in Vaccination Centres all across the country are off to a great start this weekend,” he said.

"City West is flying it, with over 800 people vaccinated in the first 1.5 hours. Smaller centres equally reporting a good turnout. A great response by the Irish people.”

Walk in Vaccination Centres all across the country are off to a great start this weekend. City West is flying it, with over 800 people vaccinated in the first 1.5 hours. Smaller centres equally reporting a good turnout. A great response by the Irish people. @HSELive pic.twitter.com/QpfgDXZHBz — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) July 31, 2021

Anyone over the age of 16 who has not yet received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine can present to one of these centres to be jabbed.

The vaccine that will be offered at the walk-in centres is Pfizer, which requires two doses.

Here is a full list of the walk-in vaccination centres and the hours they’re operating (in alphabetical order by county):

Carlow Institute of Technology: Saturday, 31 July (2pm - 4.15pm) and Monday, 2 August (9.15am - 12.15pm and 1.15pm - 4.15pm)

Saturday, 31 July (2pm - 4.15pm) and Monday, 2 August (9.15am - 12.15pm and 1.15pm - 4.15pm) Kilmore Hotel, Cavan: Saturday, 31 July (8.30am - 12.30pm), Sunday, 1 August (8.30am - 12.30pm) and Monday 2 August (8.30am - 12.30pm)

Saturday, 31 July (8.30am - 12.30pm), Sunday, 1 August (8.30am - 12.30pm) and Monday 2 August (8.30am - 12.30pm) West County Hotel, Ennis, Co Clare: Saturday, 31 July (8.30am to 12pm), Sunday, 1 August (8.30am to 12pm) and Monday, 2 August (1.30pm to 6pm)

Saturday, 31 July (8.30am to 12pm), Sunday, 1 August (8.30am to 12pm) and Monday, 2 August (1.30pm to 6pm) City Hall, Cork: Sunday, 1 August (1pm to 4pm)

Sunday, 1 August (1pm to 4pm) Munster Technological University Campus, Cork: Monday, 2 August (10am to 4pm)

Clonakilty GAA Club, Co Cork: Saturday, 31 July (11am to 3pm)

Saturday, 31 July (11am to 3pm) Bantry Primary Care Centre, Cork: Sunday, 1 August (11am to 3pm)

Sunday, 1 August (11am to 3pm) Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Donegal : Saturday, 31 July (8.30am to 5pm) and Sunday 1 August (8.30am to 12.30pm)

: Saturday, 31 July (8.30am to 5pm) and Sunday 1 August (8.30am to 12.30pm) Carndonagh Community School, Donegal: Monday, 2 August (9am to 12pm)

Monday, 2 August (9am to 12pm) Aviva Stadium, Dublin: Monday, 2 August (8.30am to 6.30pm)

Monday, 2 August (8.30am to 6.30pm) Citywest Convention Centre, Dublin: Saturday, 31 July (8am to 12pm) and Sunday, 1 August (12pm to 6.30pm)

Saturday, 31 July (8am to 12pm) and Sunday, 1 August (12pm to 6.30pm) Croke Park, Dublin: Monday, 2 August (8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.45pm to 7pm)

Monday, 2 August (8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.45pm to 7pm) National Show Centre, Swords, Dublin: Saturday, 31 July, 1.45pm to 7pm and Sunday, 1 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Saturday, 31 July, 1.45pm to 7pm and Sunday, 1 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm Clifden Community School, Co Galway: Saturday, 31 July (10am to 2.30pm)

Saturday, 31 July (10am to 2.30pm) Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit: Monday, 2 August (10am to 4pm)

Monday, 2 August (10am to 4pm) Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, Co Kerry: Saturday, 31 July (11am to 3pm)

Saturday, 31 July (11am to 3pm) Kerry Sports Academy, Tralee, Co Kerry: Tuesday, 3 August (11am to 3pm)

Tuesday, 3 August (11am to 3pm) Punchestown Racecourse, Co Kildare: Saturday, 31 July (9am to 12.15pm), Sunday, 1 August (1.15pm to 4.30pm) and Monday, 2 August (9am to 12.15pm)

Saturday, 31 July (9am to 12.15pm), Sunday, 1 August (1.15pm to 4.30pm) and Monday, 2 August (9am to 12.15pm) Cillin Hill Conference Centre, Kilkenny: Saturday, 31 July (8.15am to 12.30pm), Sunday, 1 August (8.15am to 12.30pm) and Monday, 2 August (8.15am to 12.30pm)

Saturday, 31 July (8.15am to 12.30pm), Sunday, 1 August (8.15am to 12.30pm) and Monday, 2 August (8.15am to 12.30pm) Midlands Park Hotel, Co Laois: Friday 30 July, 9am to 2pm. Monday, 2 August (9am to 2pm)

Friday 30 July, 9am to 2pm. Monday, 2 August (9am to 2pm) Primary Care Unit, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim: Monday, 2 August (10am to 4pm)

Monday, 2 August (10am to 4pm) Limerick Racecourse: Saturday, 31 July (1.30pm to 6pm), Sunday, 1 August (1.30pm to 6pm) and Monday, 2 August (8.30am to 12pm)

Saturday, 31 July (1.30pm to 6pm), Sunday, 1 August (1.30pm to 6pm) and Monday, 2 August (8.30am to 12pm) Clonguish GAA Club, Newtownforbes, Co Longford: Friday, 30 July (8am to 8pm)

Friday, 30 July (8am to 8pm) Drogheda Institute of Further Education, Co Louth: Sunday, 1 August (1:15pm to 4:15pm) and Monday, 2 August (9.15am to 12.15 pm and 1.15pm to 4.15pm)

Sunday, 1 August (1:15pm to 4:15pm) and Monday, 2 August (9.15am to 12.15 pm and 1.15pm to 4.15pm) Fairways Hotel, Dundalk, Co Louth: Sunday, August 1 (1.15pm to 4.15pm) and Monday, August 2 (9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.15pm to 4.15pm).

Sunday, August 1 (1.15pm to 4.15pm) and Monday, August 2 (9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.15pm to 4.15pm). Breaffy House Resort, Castlebar, Co Mayo: Saturday 31 July (12pm to 6pm), Sunday, 1 August (12pm to 6pm) and Monday, 2 August (12pm to 6pm)

Saturday 31 July (12pm to 6pm), Sunday, 1 August (12pm to 6pm) and Monday, 2 August (12pm to 6pm) Fairyhouse Racecourse, Co Meath: Saturday, 31 July (9.30am to 4pm) and Monday, 2 August (9am to 12pm)

Saturday, 31 July (9.30am to 4pm) and Monday, 2 August (9am to 12pm) Simonstown GAA Club Navan, Co Meath: Monday, 2 August (8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.45pm to 4.15pm)

Monday, 2 August (8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.45pm to 4.15pm) Glencarn Hotel, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan: Saturday, 31 July (9am to 12.30pm), Sunday, 1 August (9am to 12.30pm) and Monday, 2 August (9am to 12.30pm)

Saturday, 31 July (9am to 12.30pm), Sunday, 1 August (9am to 12.30pm) and Monday, 2 August (9am to 12.30pm) Tullamore Court Hotel, Co Offaly: Sunday, 1 August (8am to 2pm) and Monday, 2 August (8am to 8pm)

Sunday, 1 August (8am to 2pm) and Monday, 2 August (8am to 8pm) Abbey Hotel, Roscommon: Saturday, 31 July (11am to 4pm), Sunday, 1 August (11am to 4pm) and Monday, 2 August (11am to 4pm)

Saturday, 31 July (11am to 4pm), Sunday, 1 August (11am to 4pm) and Monday, 2 August (11am to 4pm) Sligo Institute of Technology: Saturday, 31 July (10am to 2pm), Sunday, 1 August (10am to 2pm) and Monday, 2 August (10am to 2pm)

Saturday, 31 July (10am to 2pm), Sunday, 1 August (10am to 2pm) and Monday, 2 August (10am to 2pm) Abbeycourt Hotel, Nenagh, Co Tipperary: Saturday, 31 July (8.30am to 12pm), Sunday, 1 August (8.30am to 12pm) and Monday, 2 August (1.30pm to 6pm)

Saturday, 31 July (8.30am to 12pm), Sunday, 1 August (8.30am to 12pm) and Monday, 2 August (1.30pm to 6pm) Clonmel Park Hotel, Co Tipperary: Friday, 30 July (9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm) and Saturday, 31 July (8am to 1pm)

Friday, 30 July (9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm) and Saturday, 31 July (8am to 1pm) Waterford Institute of Technology Arena: Saturday, 31 July (11.30am to 4.30pm), Sunday, 1 August (11.30am to 4.30pm) and Monday, 2 August (11.30am to 4.30pm)

Saturday, 31 July (11.30am to 4.30pm), Sunday, 1 August (11.30am to 4.30pm) and Monday, 2 August (11.30am to 4.30pm) Athlone Institute of Technology International Arena, Co Westmeath: Sunday, 1 August (9am to 7pm)

Sunday, 1 August (9am to 7pm) Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar, Co Westmeath: Saturday, 31 July (9am to 4pm) and Monday, 2 August (9am to 1pm)

Saturday, 31 July (9am to 4pm) and Monday, 2 August (9am to 1pm) Astro Active Centre, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford: Sunday, 1 August (8.15am to 12.30pm) and Monday, 2 August (8.15am to 12.30pm)

Sunday, 1 August (8.15am to 12.30pm) and Monday, 2 August (8.15am to 12.30pm) Shoreline Leisure Centre, Greystones, Co Wicklow: Saturday, 31 July (8.30am to 12.30pm), Sunday, 1 August (8.30am to 12.30pm) and Monday, 2 August (8.30am to 12.30pm)