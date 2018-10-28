Inadequate care funding forces people out of homes

More than 5,000 nursing home residents would still be living in their own homes if they had access to adequate HSE home care packages, according to a leading advocate.

"Some 20pc of the 28,000 residents in nursing homes, in Ireland, could have remained in their homes with proper home care packages," said Liam O'Sullivan, executive director of Care Ireland Alliance.

However, once people enter the nursing home system, few return to live in their homes, he said. The alliance, an umbrella group representing more than 80 organisations that support family carers, is seeking much greater state funding for home care services in Ireland.

Funding home care packages for individuals costs far less taxpayers' money than nursing home care, Mr O'Sullivan told the Sunday Independent.

Some 52,000 people receive state-supported home care with careworkers visiting them in their homes for an average of six hours each week or less than one hour per day.

But only around 250 to 300 people in the whole of Ireland receive intensive state home care packages of 30 hours per week, which is less than 10 people in each county, he said.

There is a serious shortage of funding for HSE home care service packages and increases in funds in recent years has failed to keep pace with the growing demand as the number of elderly in Ireland increases every year, he said.

This year, €420m is being spent by the HSE providing more than 17m home care hours, an increase on last year's figure of €390m, for 16.7m hours.

But there is still a serious shortfall in the number of hours required nationwide, according to the alliance.

A new report, compiled by the alliance, highlighted the unfair differences in waiting times for publicly funded home care services. In some parts of the country, the wait can be as long as two years while the average delay in providing the required services is more than three months.

More than 6,000 people are currently on waiting lists for home care.

The alliance declared €110m in extra funding is needed to address the problem over the next four years.

Care in nursing homes is funded through the Fair Deal scheme but there is no equivalent system for home care packages. The Slaintecare implementation strategy is expected to take three years to put a statutory system in place.

Mr O'Sullivan said he was alarmed there was no direct reference to home care funding in the Budget.

However, last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told Mary Lou McDonald in the Dail that he believed some of the funds of an extra €1bn being allocated to healthcare in Ireland next year would go towards extra home help and home care packages.

Mr Varadkar acknowledged that "absolutely there will be a need for additional resources" for home care next year.

"We plan to develop a statutory scheme for home care, using the Fair Deal model," said the Taoiseach.

Mr O'Sullivan said individuals and their families would generally prefer to remain in their own homes, with state-supported home care, if adequate care services were available.

Sunday Independent