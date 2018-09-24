Implant is new hope for infertile couples

A tiny implant could help infertile couples to conceive naturally, scientists believe.

A team at the University of Southampton have developed a device smaller than a 5c coin that monitors oxygen, pH and temperature levels inside the womb.

It could help clinicians compare levels found in women who have conceived naturally with patients from fertility and miscarriage clinics.

The device is implanted in a similar way to a contraceptive coil and sends readings to a data chip attached to the patient's underwear.

Professor Ying Cheong, a consultant in reproductive medicine at University Hospital Southampton, said: "Currently, fertility tests take time and some couples may not receive a diagnosis for their issues straight away and, in some cases, not at all.

"By establishing a 'normal' range of levels which can be compared to those who have difficulties conceiving, there is potential to diagnose issues sooner and inform the development of new treatments."

Around one in six couples in Ireland have difficulties getting pregnant. In a quarter of those cases, doctors are unable to find the cause.

Prof Cheong said the new technology could lead to "big changes" in fertility care worldwide.

"We want to get to the stage where we know what a healthy womb environment looks like and to make measuring levels inside the womb as simple as taking a blood pressure reading," she said.

"If we can prove this device works successfully and is comfortable and safe, then we have the chance to make big changes to fertility care across the NHS and internationally and help to give many more women the best chance of conceiving."

Prof Cheong is leading a world-first study into use of the technology involving 30 patients at Complete Fertility Centre Southampton.

Irish Independent