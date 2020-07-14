Impact of loneliness can be the health equivalent of smoking up to 20 cigarettes daily - expert warns

The health impact of loneliness can be the equivalent of smoking nineteen to twenty cigarettes a day, experts warned the committee investigating the fallout from Covid-19 today.

Martin Rogan, chief executive of Mental Health Ireland said the pandemic will have an unsettling and dislocating impact on people.

He told the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response that there is likely to be a”slow burn” effect from the pandemic on people as they find old routines are disrupted.

He has found that people seeking help are on the phone for longer and the calls are more intense.

Asked about the impact on older people he said loneliness is an issue and it has been described as “equivalent to smoking up to twenty cigarettes a day.”

His organisation has been using various ways to reach out such as Zoom in a way that months ago would have been seen in the realm of science fiction.

Technology has its limitations and people can be cautious about the service if they are very unwell.

Covid-19 has had an amplifying effect on people resorting to old coping mechanisms like alcohol.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O Dowd said he knew of older people who no longer leave their homes.

The committee was told that younger people are seeking more help in the 18-20 year age group and this has been linked to job losses for many of them.

Paul Longmore, clinical director of Jigsaw, the young people’s organisation, said they are seeing more people suffering anxiety and low mood.

Their sense of uncertainty has been affected by the way their life expectations have been disrupted.

Mental Health Reform, the national coalition on mental health in Ireland, launched a report detailing the impact of COVID-19 on its member organisations.

The report has found that many mental health charities and service providers have experienced significant increases in demand for their services, whilst also facing considerable challenges in meeting this demand including reductions in fundraising income.

•48pc reported that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on their organisation in the month prior to completing the survey. 38pc reported little or no impact and 14pc reported a positive impact.

•55pc had to cancel fundraising events and/or the delivery of services that generate income for their organisation. A further 10pc expected to do so in the near future.

