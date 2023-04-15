IMO conference hears of cancer patients leaning against walls, hidden trolley figures and staff abused

Concerns were expressed at a doctors’ conference yesterday about post-pandemic healthcare, with more patients lashing out at GP staff due to delays in being treated.

Patients are facing delayed diagnoses and poorer outcomes due to the strain on the health system, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) conference was told.

A grim picture was painted of some cancer patients having to lean against a wall outside an oncology ward because there were no spare chairs.

Cavan GP Dr Rukshan Goonewardena told the gathering in Killarney, Co Kerry, that patient demands after the worst of the pandemic are “relentless”.

“Our practices are overburdened and patients have increased health needs post-Covid,” he said.

There is an increased lack of access to secondary case and delayed care.

“It all ends up with frustrated patients. They are frustrated and have unmet needs,” Dr Goonewardena added.

He said secretaries are at the receiving end of this level of anger, which was not there before Covid, and this is being reported by GPs in the region, and added: “All of this ends up with frustrated patients. In the last six months I have had to make calls to patients saying it was not OK to speak to the secretary like that.”

He said patients who were referred to a hospital specialist two years ago are contacting GPs and asking for the letter to be sent again.

It comes as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who will address the conference today, will promise GPs substantially more financial supports in exchange for free treatment of children aged six and seven, as well as around 400,000 more people who will qualify for GP visit cards under a relaxed means test.

However, Tadhg Crowley, the chairman of the GP committee of the IMO, said the addition of 500,000 people with free GP cards will overwhelm the service, leaving patients waiting weeks to see their family doctor and surgeries closing their doors to new patients.

“Appointments may be free, but they will be harder to access, leading to displacement of care for those who need it most,” he added.

GPs are having to defer appointments for up to two weeks and forgo taking leave because they cannot get a stand-in.

Earlier, Rachel Morrogh of the Irish Cancer Society showed medics a photo of patients in one of the country’s major cancer centres having to lean against a wall while waiting for treatment because no chair was available.

She said “200,000 people are on radiology lists, 3,000 are waiting for medical genetics and rapid access clinics are not meeting targets for 75pc of patients”.

Four radiotherapy machines are having to lie idle because of a lack of staff, and 120 fewer patients each are receiving radiotherapy.

Wexford General emergency medicine consultant Mick Molloy said the real number of patients on hospital trolleys is not being reported daily.

He said patients on trol­leys in hospitals’ surgical day ward, medical day ward or acute assessment unit are not counted.

The implications of “under- reporting trolley numbers when there is over-capacity is short-notice cancellation of day surgery, cancellation of elective admissions and clinical patient deterioration requiring emergency admission”.

Mr Molloy pointed to research in the UK showing one in 82 admissions delayed more than six hours in A&E could result in preventable death. This could be one in 72 if delayed more than eight hours, he added.

Meanwhile, there was a slight reduction in hospital waiting lists last month, with 831,362 people in some form of queue, a drop of 365 on February figures. Outpatient waiting lists had a queue of 594,858 patients, with 85,059 waiting for a day for surgery.

Overall, however, the figures for the first quarter of this year show waiting lists have grown by 15,000 since December and more than 500,000 patients (including 69,000 children) are waiting longer than Sláintecare target times, according to Sinn Féin.