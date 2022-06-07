Immunotherapy trial cures rectal cancer in 14 patients

Four people who were successfully treated for rectal cancer in a clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering with the trial's two principal investigators Dr Luis Diaz and Dr Andrea Cercek. Credit: @mskcc.org.

A revolutionary immunotherapy trial in the United States cured rectal cancer in 14 patients.

The trial was carried out by a team at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre (MSK) in New York.

Immunotherapy harnesses the body’s own immune system against cancer.

The MSK clinical trial was investigating for the first time ever if immunotherapy alone could beat rectal cancer that had not spread to other tissues, in a subset of patients whose tumour contain a specific genetic mutation.

The patients in the subset had tumours with a specific genetic makeup known as mismatch repair-deficient (MMRd) or microsatellite instability (MSI).

Between 5pc and 10pc of all rectal cancer patients are thought to have MMRd tumours, including all the patients in the MSK clinical trial. There are 45,000 Americans diagnosed a year with rectal cancer.

In every case on the trial, the rectal cancer disappeared after immunotherapy, without the need for the standard treatments of radiation, surgery, or chemotherapy, and the cancer has not returned in any of the patients, who have been cancer-free for up to two years.

“It’s incredibly rewarding,” said co-lead investigator Dr Andre Cercek.

“To get these happy tears and happy emails from the patients in this study who finish treatment and realize, ‘oh my God, I get to keep all my normal body functions that I feared I might lose to radiation or surgery.’ “

Sascha Roth was preparing to go to New York, where she was scheduled to undergo weeks of radiation therapy for rectal cancer, when she received a phone call from MSK medical oncologist Dr Cercek that changed everything.

Dr Cercek told Sascha, then 38, that her latest tests showed no evidence of cancer, after Sascha had undergone six months of treatment as the first patient in the trial.

“Dr Cercek told me a team of doctors examined my tests,” Ms Roth said.

“And since they couldn’t find any signs of cancer, Dr Cercek said there was no reason to make me endure radiation therapy.”

While the study is small so far, the results are so impressive that they were published in The New England Journal of Medicine and featured at the nation’s largest gathering of clinical oncologists in recent days.

Co-lead investigator Dr Luis Diaz Jr has spent his career studying how to defeat cancer with immunotherapy.

Dr Diaz, who is also a member of the White House’s National Cancer Advisory Board said: “I think this is a great step forward for patients.”

“The immunotherapy shrank the tumours much faster than I expected,” Dr Cercek said.

“My research nurse Jenna Sinopoli would tell me, ‘The patient has only received one treatment and already they’re not bleeding anymore and their terrible pain has gone away.’

“Patients came to my office after just two or three treatments and said, ‘This is incredible. I feel normal again.’ ”

Dr Cercak added: “One young man and his family just sat in stunned silence when I told them his cancer had disappeared.

“Then they thanked us over and over. A young woman looked at the screen during an examination and asked, ‘Where is the tumor?’ ‘It’s gone,’ we told her.

“The most exciting part of this is that every single one of our patients has only needed immunotherapy.

"We haven’t radiated anybody, and we haven’t put anybody through surgery. They have preserved normal bowel function, bladder function, sexual function, fertility. Women have their uterus and ovaries. It’s remarkable.”

Dr Cercek and Dr Diaz want people with rectal cancer tumors that are MMRd to know the clinical trial continues to enroll patients and is growing.

“Our message is: Get tested if you have rectal cancer to see if the tumour is MMRd.

"No matter what stage the cancer is, we have a trial at MSK that may help you. And MSK has special expertise that really matters," Dr Diaz said.