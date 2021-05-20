Vicky Phelan said she had a “s**t few days” this week while undergoing treatment in the US.

The Limerick native was vomiting and nauseous, which led to her being admitted into a Covid isolation ward.

She has been undergoing an experimental medical trial in Maryland since January to treat her cervical cancer.

"I have had a shit few days to be quite honest, I had treatment yesterday but Monday it really started when I woke up with an unmerciful headache and I knew I would be vomiting within the hour, and I was,” Vicky said in an Instagram video.

"It was very strange that it happened the day before treatment usually it happens two or three days after treatment.”

Vicky said after having to cut a call short with her children as she was about to get sick, she knew it was time to call the doctor.

"I vomited from about 11 o'clock in the morning on to 4.30, I think I called the doctor because I knew there was no sign of loading up, and I was thinking of treatment the next day,” she said.

However, the cervical check campaigner said she was “up to her tether” when she was admitted to a Covid ward then sent home in the early hours of the morning.

"They treated me as a potential Covid case because I had nausea and vomiting,” she said.

"So, they brought me in through this really ridiculous underground kind of tunnel onto the building into an isolation ward where there were nurses all gowned up and eventually they took my Covid test."

Vicky said she was like a “demon” when told she would have to go home and go back into the hospital early the next morning, as she was exhausted.

"I thought they would keep me for the night because by the time I finished it was like half past one in the morning,” she said.

"But, they did, they sent me home- I was like a demon, I really wanted to be kept because I was so tired and had to be back up at half six the following morning to get a taxi back in for treatment.

"So it made no sense to send me home they should have just kept me, but they didn't."

The next day she was once again put into a Covid ward, but luckily her test was negative- something Vicky wasn’t surprised about as she’s fully vaccinated.

"I was brought in through the normal channels and I answered the questions with no because I wasn’t nauseated or vomiting at that point,” she said.

"So my nurse rang me and kind of had a go at me for not answering the questions [at the hospital door] correctly because I had had nausea and vomiting within the past 48 hours."

The nurse then asked Vicky to go to the Covid ward after explaining that her Covid test wasn’t sent for a rapid result the night before, something the Limerick native presumed had happened.

"No they didn’t send it down for a rapid result, you think they're efficient over here. I'm telling you they're not,” she said.

Vicky said it’s the worst two days she’s spent in the US since arriving at the beginning of the year for her treatment.

'I'm tired and homesick I suppose,” she said.

"It's times like this that you want see people that you love, isn't it, you know, it's just hard when you're going through it on your own."