‘I’m so relieved’- Vicky Phelan to receive Covid-19 vaccine in the US 

Vicky Phelan said she is so relieved as she will receive her first Covid-19 vaccine next week in the United States.

The CervicalCheck campaigner is currently undergoing treatment in Maryland and said once she is fully vaccinated she will explore the area and do more “touristy” things.

Posting a video to Instagram, she shared the news with her 60,000 followers.

"I am getting the vaccine, I am getting the first dose of the Covid vaccine next Wednesday,” she said.

“So, I’m getting treatment on Tuesday and then my first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday. I’m a little bit worried about how I’ll be but sure you know what I’m normally fairly sick on a Wednesday, so so be it.

"My doctors have cleared it, I checked with my oncologist and he said it's fine for me to get the vaccine on Wednesday. So, I’m really glad I’m getting it now because it will give me far more freedom than what I have at the moment.”

Ms Phlean said despite not yet being vaccinated, she recently went to see the cherry blossoms in Washington DC as they usually only bloom for two weeks.

However, she said once she’s vaccinated she will be able to do a bit more exploring while having peace of mind that she won’t catch Covid.

“Once I’m fully vaccinated I will definitely be doing a bit more of the touristy stuff and visit more of Washington DC while I’m here as up until now I haven’t really done any of that because I’ve been too scared of getting Covid and having that interrupt my treatment,” she said.

"There was too much of a risk. So, yeah, things are looking up.”

Toward the end of the video, the Limerick native got visibly upset as she talked about home and missing her children.

“I would just like to say thank you all very much for all your love and support, it really means a lot to me,” she said.

"I have found the past two weeks in particular quite hard. I’m really starting to miss my kids.

"My son doesn’t really want to talk to me on the phone, which I’m finding quite difficult at times.

"All of the messages of support I’m getting really help to keep me going on days when I really miss my kids and really miss home. So thank you all for that, I really appreciate it.”

