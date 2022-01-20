‘I’m smiling here tonight, it’s a night to remember’ – Professor Luke O’Neill on easing of Covid restrictions

Immunologist Luke O’Neill has said the hospitality sector should reopen “very quickly” in light of Nphet’s advice to lift the majority of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

The Trinity College professor said tonight is a “night to remember” as Ireland enters the endemic phase of the disease.

“I’m smiling here actually tonight, it’s a night to remember. Nphet has said all restrictions should go, it’s incredible isn’t it?” he said on RTÉ’s Prime Time.

“They must have accepted the pandemic is coming to an end and we’re entering the endemic phase of this disease now which is a much safer place to be so it’s a great night really, let’s see what the Government does next in terms of the timeline.”

Prof O’Neill said a staggered reopening is still the safest option as the country moves towards a post pandemic phase.

“We’re still not fully through this yet so a little bit of caution is needed. Certainly, the pubs should reopen, the restaurants and everything like that. The capacity should be increased at indoor venues, all those kinds of things should happen very quickly,” he said.

“I can see why you still want to wear masks in certain settings for example, I can see the vaccine pass for a few more weeks but eventually they will go as well.”

Prof O’Neill said he is “certainly optimistic” that the country’s high level of immunity will be able to fight off any new variant that may arise.

“We can be less fearful of that in truth because first of all we know immunity is protecting against Omicron so it should protect against the next variant. The T cells defend against Omicron so they will probably defend against a new variant, that’s the first thing to say so we can be optimistic about that,” he said.

“Secondly of course the developing world, COVAX announced one billion doses of vaccine for developing countries, that’s fantastic to see, let’s get the vaccine out in those countries as quick as we can. So, we know what to do and those things will decrease the fear of any new variant, and should it arise I’m certainly optimistic our immune systems will handle it given the level of immunity we have.

“Ireland can be so proud tonight, we have 95pc fully vaccinated, it’s a tremendous performance really and that should protect us against any new variant that might come along.”

Prof O’Neill added that he is “less fearful than ever” about any future pandemics.

He added: “What we’ve learned is a huge amount of science in the past two years about viruses and new vaccines, if another pandemic happens, we’ll develop a vaccine very quickly against it so, we learned a huge amount in two years and science and medicine has triumphed over this really and of course our people have responded so I’m less fearful than ever basically about future pandemics.”