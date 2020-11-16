‘I’m recording topless’ – Dr Ciara Kelly has mammogram on air as BreastCheck reopens

Newstalk’s breakfast anchor Dr Ciara Kelly had a mammogram on air this morning to highlight the reopening of BreastCheck telling listeners: “I’m recording topless.”

Dr Kelly hoped the broadcast would prove insightful for those who have not yet visited a clinic for a breast scan.

BreastCheck has relaunched after seven months of closure due to the pandemic and the service is keen to see women who are due to be seen, or who have concerns for their health, to be screened.

And Dr Kelly’s broadcast helped highlight the vital importance of going for a checkup.

“I’ve never had a mammogram before, I’m slightly nervous but not too bad,” the presenter told listeners on Newstalk Breakfast.

The presenter attended the BreastCheck clinic at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin for a mammogram.

And in a sincere broadcast, she revealed a wave of emotions and just how it felt to really go through the procedure.

“I’m taking off my bra and shirt,” she told listeners. “I’m recording topless,” she added, with a dash of humour.

“There’s a pinch (from the mammogram machine) but it’s not as bad as a smear (for pain.)

“The mammogram machine definitely has a firm grip anyway.”

For any woman who’s attended for a mammogram, Dr Kelly’s response will no doubt be very familiar.

And it’s hoped the broadcast will encourage those who are nervous.

A video tweeted by Newstalk Breakfast showed a very relieved and happy Dr Kelly, leaving her appointment.

“I’ve had my mammogram, they couldn’t have been nicer… Everyone was lovely. Much less daunting than I thought,” she said.

“Less painful than I thought too. A small bit of discomfort, no big deal, well worth doing.

"The message from BreastCheck is if you are due a mammogram, go get one, they are happening,” she added.

Online Editors