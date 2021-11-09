| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I’m only 45, I can’t have had a heart attack’ – busy mum of two speaks out about health scare

Kirsty Cherry tells how she fell ill while eating breakfast at home

18th October 2021 Heart attack survivor Kirsty Cherry pictured at the community garden in Moneyreagh Photograph: Stephen Hamilton Expand

Close

18th October 2021 Heart attack survivor Kirsty Cherry pictured at the community garden in Moneyreagh Photograph: Stephen Hamilton

18th October 2021 Heart attack survivor Kirsty Cherry pictured at the community garden in Moneyreagh Photograph: Stephen Hamilton

18th October 2021 Heart attack survivor Kirsty Cherry pictured at the community garden in Moneyreagh Photograph: Stephen Hamilton

Amanda Ferguson

"I’m only 45. I can’t have had a heart attack,” were the first words out of Kirsty Cherry’s mouth as she was admitted to hospital at the end of August.

The self-employed Moneyrea-based events manager and PR professional, who also runs the Cherry Moon candle making business, was at home on a Friday morning eating breakfast when she started to experience back pain and what she thought was “awful heartburn”.

The mum of two teenagers did not suspect she was having a heart attack, so she had a brief lie down, took some paracetamol and Gaviscon and headed out the front door.

Most Watched

Privacy