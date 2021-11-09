‘I’m only 45, I can’t have had a heart attack’ – busy mum of two speaks out about health scare

"I’m only 45. I can’t have had a heart attack,” were the first words out of Kirsty Cherry’s mouth as she was admitted to hospital at the end of August.

The self-employed Moneyrea-based events manager and PR professional, who also runs the Cherry Moon candle making business, was at home on a Friday morning eating breakfast when she started to experience back pain and what she thought was “awful heartburn”.

The mum of two teenagers did not suspect she was having a heart attack, so she had a brief lie down, took some paracetamol and Gaviscon and headed out the front door.

She came back home for lunch, the pain started again, and she again assumed it was indigestion.

“I sat down for 10 minutes, and the pain passed so I went back to work.

“Later that night I watched a movie, had a couple of glasses of wine and lay down. The pain was back, and I lay for an hour in agony. I even Googled ‘severe heartburn’. Eventually the pain passed, and I fell asleep.”

When Kirsty woke up the following morning, she “felt like I had been hit by a bus. Like I had been kicked by someone wearing Doctor Martens”.

Kirsty, who has Type 2 diabetes, called the Out of Hours doctor phone service and it was recommended she go to A&E.

She didn’t want to worry her children so told them she was going to hospital for an X-ray.

At the Ulster Hospital she was triaged, had an ECG and blood tests.

She filled in her Arrow Words puzzles and played Candy Crush on her phone while she waited for an update.

After a second set of blood tests a doctor calmly explained to her, “You have had a heart attack”.

Kirsty could not believe what she was hearing.

“I looked at him. I said, ‘I’m only 45. I can’t have had a heart attack.’

“I had to see a cardiologist. I tried to resist being admitted. I told them I would come back on Monday. I was told I was going straight to the cardiology ward, and that was that.”

On the Sunday Kirsty had an ultrasound and other tests to assess her heart.

She was still having palpitations and pains.

“My heart was racing. I thought, ‘I can’t be ill. I won’t be able to work. I need to earn money’. I got myself in a bit of a state.

“All the other girls in the ward with me were lovely. There was six of us women all in for heart issues.

“I was the baby of the ward. It was lovely to have each other’s support. If one was feeling down, we supported and egged each other on.”

On the Tuesday Kirsty was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for further tests and had a stent fitted to unblock a narrowed and blocked artery.

She was home that night at 6pm in shock from the events of her long weekend in hospital.

“It had to absorb it all. I confided in a few friends and my family. I have had some weepy moments, but I am trying to take it in my stride.”

When Kirsty reflects on recent years, she says her fitness is not what it could have been, and that she often got hot, flustered and tired easily.

The heart attack was a “wake up call” to change her lifestyle and get healthier.

She is reducing her alcohol intake, improving her diet and generally looking after herself more.

“I just wasn’t looking out for myself. I was worrying about keeping a roof over my head, bills, the kids getting back to school, and stressing about things not in my control.”

Kirsty says she expected heart issues to “catch up” with her at some point, as family history is a factor in her case, but she did not think it would be at 45.

“I always knew it would catch up with me I just thought I had a bit more time. It doesn’t change who I am. I just have to be realistic about taking things easier and not stress too much.

“The things I can control I will do my best. I am trying to be healthier.”

With the love and support of her children, family and friends Kirsty is recovering at home and also taking part in vital cardiac rehabilitation classes.

Kirsty says the setback of a heart attack has been frustrating and that she “can’t wait to get back out there, look after myself and the kids and hopefully everything falls into place”.

She is speaking publicly about her experience to help other women who think heart disease and heart attacks are not relevant to them.

“If me explaining what happened to me helps even one other person, I will be happy. I would say to women in particular if you feel something is not right, please get it checked out.

“Put yourself first. I had doubts for ages, but I put it off. I didn’t do anything about it.

“Your health is your wealth. There is no truer saying.”

Kirsty is taking part in heart rehab and has also been in touch with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and NI Chest, Heart & Stroke (CHS) for support.

Karen McCammon, a specialist heart nurse employed as the Health Systems Insight Manager for the BHF, is working with Northern Ireland’s Health and Social Care Service to improve cardiac services.

She says coronary heart disease, cardiovascular disease, heart attacks are among the biggest killers of women in Northern Ireland, and not grasping that heart attacks are common among women is a major concern.

She says Kirsty thinking she was experiencing indigestion is common among women experiencing a heart attack.

Symptoms of a heart attack can include experiencing central chest pain, a tightening feeling in the chest, pain in the lower chest, or upper abdomen, tingling and pain in the left arm, pain in the throat or jaw, sweating, nausea, grey skin, clamminess.

In real life it is very rare to clutch your chest and drop to the floor, which is how heart attacks have commonly been depicted in the past.

“Women can be so busy they don’t pay enough attention to themselves. They think it is a man’s disease and often do not seek help quickly enough. Meanwhile your heart muscle is suffering all that time. Getting treatment as soon as possible is so important.”

Karen says, “all the things we get men to pay attention to we need women to do the same”:

Make sure blood pressure is controlled.

Make sure your cholesterol is ok

Don’t smoke

Take exercise

Eat a healthy diet

Be aware of your family history

Karen believes women are more stressed than ever which is contributing to an increase in the numbers having heart attacks earlier.

“They used to say women were a bit protected until the menopause but that seems to have swung a little.

“After you have a heart attack it is so important to do cardiac rehab.

“Please make time to do it.”

Dr Carol Wilson, a consultant cardiologist for thirty years, and a Chest Heart & Stroke board member, says during the course of her career she witnesses “absolutely phenomenal” developments in how heart disease and heart attacks are treated.

Most but not all heart attacks are caused when a clot forms in a heart artery.

Initial treatments were targeted at dissolving the clot with drugs and then as knowledge improved doctors realised the best way of targeting a clot was directly intervening in the very early stages of a heart attack.

By disrupting that clot and placing stents in the heart artery it minimises the damage caused and improves long term outcomes.

Carol says the important messages to the public are around “early identification and early treatment”.

There is variability in symptoms and their severity, and while chest pain is still the commonest presenting symptom in both sexes women tend to have more of the additional indicators like nausea, vomiting, feeling breathless, and being very aware something is just not right.

Carol also stresses the importance of heart rehab after a heart attack.

“It is vital. Extremely important. Unfortunately uptake among women is lower than among men. Uptake is also lower in areas of deprivation compared to affluent parts of the community. This needs to change.”

Solutions are not easy but found in getting the messaging around heart health better, increasing awareness that heart attacks impact women and men, and engaging people more through appropriate mediums so the enthusiastic cardiac rehab teams can support people.

Carole wants everyone to think more about their heart health, and lifestyle from an early age, not smoke, eat well, and realise we are not invincible.

“We want people to have a good quality of life and life span, so all the healthy messages are around not smoking, making exercise part of our routine, and controlling weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

“What is important is a holistic approach to health.”