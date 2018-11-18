-
'I'm absolutely exhausted' - pensioner who has cared for her ill daughter for 39 years
A desperate plea for realistic homecare support has been made by a "totally exhausted" mother who has cared for her ill daughter for 39 years.
Pensioner Lena Byrne said daughter Finula (39) is ready to be discharged from Beaumont Hospital in Dublin but she cannot cope with her daughter's full-time care at home without HSE help.
