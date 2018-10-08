‘If another person asks if I’m pregnant I’ll scream’ - woman (53) shares plea to diagnose growing cyst

An Irish woman has shared a plea with the health service to diagnose what appears to be a growing cyst in her abdomen.

Deirdre Murnane (53) said that she woke up in “crippling pain” in April this year and has been trying to get the situation under control since then.

"On April 14 I woke up with crippling pain, went to my GP and she recommended that I had an ultrasound to rule out kidney stones or perhaps appendicitis,” Deirdre said on RTÉ Radio One Liveline today.

“Ever since then I’ve been trying to get an appointment to be seen, which obviously the waiting lists are quite horrific at the moment, but eventually I did get an appointment for October.

Deirdre said people often ask if she is pregnant

“I attended the A&E in the Rotunda hospital and when they saw me they didn’t want to touch me without an MRI and that was the beginning of the investigations.”

Since then, the single mother has been between hospitals for the last few months. In August Deirdre said she was referred for an MRI which showed that the cyst had grown dramatically over time and it was recommended that she have a hysterectomy.

“It took about four weeks to get my MRI done and three weeks for the results. I’m still waiting, I haven’t seen any consultant as such. I’ve just had an MRI and seeing a consultant on Monday coming,” Deirdre said.

In August 2017, Deirdre had a craniotomy to remove a tumour on her brain. While she was in hospital post operation, they sent her for an MRI to check if she had any secondary tumours. She said that they found a 3cm cyst on one of her ovaries and another on one of her kidneys.

The surgery was successful, but at the time a close friend of Deirdre was called to the hospital to bring her two daughters, aged 9 and 20, to say goodbye in case something went wrong.

Deirdre said it has been “heartbreaking” sending her daughter to school this year as she is worried about what will happen to her this time.

“My younger daughter has cried every morning before going to school for the last four weeks now because she’s so worried about what’s going to happen with me, what if something goes wrong,” Deirdre said.

"That’s really heartbreaking for me and it’s very difficult for me to make her go into school because I’ve obviously got to work.”

Deirdre Murnane has said she hates watching her daughters worry about her

She added that the situation has had an impact on her self esteem and that people keep asking her if she's pregnant as a result of the growing cyst.

"I’m at the stage where I don’t want to go out," she said.

"My self esteem has hit rock bottom and if another person asks if I’m pregnant I’ll scream."

Deirdre decided to bring her case into the public eye as she wants to get her life “back on track” to look after her children and her father.

"I just want to be looked after, I just want to get my life back on track and be healthy, that’s all I want,” she said.

“I’ll attend the hospital on the 15 and see what they have to say, I have no other choice. I’ve a wonderful partner and great friends and without them I’d be lost.”

When contacted by Independent.ie a spokesperson for the HSE said: “The HSE cannot comment on individual cases.

"Maintaining a patient's confidentiality is not only an ethical requirement for the HSE and all HSE funded hospitals, it is also a legal requirement as defined in the Data Protection Acts (1988) and (2003).

“When a patient or family makes personal information public, this does not relieve the HSE and all HSE funded hospitals of its duty to preserve/uphold patient confidentiality at all times.

“A clinician who has treated or is treating a patient is however always happy to discuss any aspects of a patient's care directly with the patient or their family members.”

