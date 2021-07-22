‘I went on my own, and I wore my mask’- woman suffers three miscarriages alone, without her partner, due to Covid restrictions 

A woman who has suffered three miscarriages during the pandemic said it’s “absolutely scandalous” her partner wasn’t allowed in with her on any of the occasions.

She said it was incredibly lonely to go through three miscarriages alone and detailed how horrific it was to break the news to her husband via text messages.

The HSE has issued guidance to all maternity hospitals on when partners should be allowed in.

However, in May Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said four out of 19 maternity units were found to not be fully compliant with the easing of Covid restrictions.

Rioghnach had her most recent miscarriage just two days ago and said she is speaking out about the issue for all the other lonely women going through the same ordeal.

The mother-of-one had her first miscarriage in May of last year when she was 11 weeks pregnant.

“I’d phoned ahead, and they said my partner couldn’t come with me. At the time, I think I was a little naive as to the whole physical process of miscarriage,” she told Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder.

"I came straight into the hospital after talking to the nurses, and it quickly progressed into a medical emergency really… [but] I couldn’t have my partner with me, so I was texting him that I was going for an ECG and they were talking about a blood transfusion.

“At the time, you’re just processing it all… but this is clearly a miscarriage. But you’re saying this to your husband in text messages, and they won't confirm it until they've done a scan.

“It’s just very lonely, I think. It's not until you reach the doors of the A&E in a wheelchair... and this unknown nurse rubs your back, in the complete absence of your partner... that you realise you've lost your baby.”

Rioghnach, suffered another miscarriage in November at 10 weeks pregnant. After finding out at a scan on Friday she was scheduled in for the hospital the following Tuesday, knowing she had miscarried.

"We had to go to the hospital the following Tuesday and I thought this is the opportunity now I’ve had a miscarriage, they will let him come up with me and he can be with me and maybe say goodbye to this baby, cause he hadn’t seen the last baby either,” she said.

"But, no, I was told by a secretary to ‘Go on your own and bring a mask’, those were the words...how stark really. So I went on my own and I wore my mask.”

Rioghnach, who has a three-year-old daughter, said her heart broke for the other women going through it alone.

“I was very conscious of the women in the room around me, and one asked ‘am I getting the spinal epidural or a general anaesthetic?’ and she was told she was having the spinal epidural.

“So she put on her headphones and went off on her own and I thought ‘I’m going to have to speak up for you because this is absolutely scandalous.’”

Rioghnach and her partner found out two weeks ago that she was pregnant, but unfortunately, it was another unhappy ending.

The mother said this time she got pregnant she believed the maternity restrictions had changed and if anything was to happen her partner would be allowed in with her, but that wasn’t the case.

"We found out the week before last we were pregnant so we had the safety net that the restrictions were removed, in the case of miscarriage,” Rioghnach said.

“So that gave me a little bit of power, I thought if the worst happens we can deal with it. But, we had another miscarriage two days ago, it was much earlier this time but I really felt walking in the doors that he would be allowed in.

“He wasn’t, he used his voice, he’s a calm and articulate man and there was no way of getting past.

“There was a lady at reception crying because she was separated from her husband….I am so deflated from the whole thing.”