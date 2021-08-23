‘I was happy getting vaccinated as a few friends got sick with Covid,’ says TV presenter Laura Whitmore

The past 12 months have been life-changing for Laura Whitmore.

Not only did the 36-year-old TV presenter tie the knot with Scottish comedian Iain Stirling (33) in Dublin City Hall last November, but they also welcomed their first child in March – a daughter, whose name they prefer to keep out of the public eye.

With Love Island’s final set to air tonight, millions of fans will tune in to discover which golden couple takes the crown, and who better to deliver their fate than Whitmore.

Reflecting on her whirlwind year, she tells us: “I haven’t been to my hometown, Bray, since December 2019, which is insane when you think about it.

“I always go home for Christmas and I didn’t get to do so last year.

“I did travel back to Dublin but sadly I didn’t get to go home.

“A lot of my friends went to the airport to try and board a flight but they weren’t allowed on, which was upsetting, so we spent a lot of time together.

“The festive season was particularly hard for the Irish ex-pats who were trapped in London, and I found that difficult because I had never spent a Christmas in the UK.”

Every cloud has its silver lining, with Whitmore adding: “I’m actually very lucky that my mum was with us, and she’s still staying with us, so I feel like I had a bit of my family here.”

The former MTV host is double-vaxxed and encourages others to do the same after several of her friends were struck down with coronavirus and fell ill.

“I actually spoke to my doctor because I’m breastfeeding and I wasn’t sure [how safe it was]. It’s such a new vaccine so I spoke to my obstetrician who was researching it, and he showed me the findings and how there wasn’t anything to prove the milk risked contamination.

“Therefore, I felt confident in receiving it, and I would totally get it because I’ve had a few friends who contracted Covid after missing out on it due to their age.

“They’ve been terribly sick, and the vaccination can save lives.”

Whitmore – who is fronting a Dare 2b clothing edit – also reveals how her body has transformed.

“I had a baby, so my body has changed a lot. I wasn’t working out as much because I was pregnant, and I didn’t feel like it, and I think it’s important to listen to your body.

“It’s weird because I reckon my body is worse in my 30s than my 20s, but I like it more. I look back at my 18-year-old self and I wish I could have told her not to be as self-conscious as she was, because her body was great. I feel as we get older, we begin to appreciate our body a lot more.”

Whitmore hinted that she has found the perfect balance between work and parenting. “I’m lucky to be at this stage in my career where I can say, ‘I’d love to take that job, but my baby comes with me’, and not everyone can say that,” she admits.

“Plus, if I’m in Majorca for a very brief trip, I just throw a pair of trainers into my case so I can walk along the beach that morning. I like to do things that work around my lifestyle as opposed to going to the gym for two or three hours.”

She is remaining tight-lipped on who she believes will scoop tonight’s £50,000 (€58,800) prize money. “Who I think will win has changed every week. Yet the show is kind of reflective of real life in a way with the ups and downs couples face, and the insecurities they have, and I think that’s why it does so well. It resonates with a lot of people.”