Tracy Farnan noticed blood in her stool when she went to the toilet in February last year.

As someone in her early thirties who was rarely, if ever, sick, she thought there must be a ‘simple explanation’ which would eventually right itself.

However, as the weeks went on, instead of clearing up, the problem got worse - the bleeding continued and she also began to suffer from what she describes as IBS symptoms). So, eventually, four months after she first noticed an issue, she made contact with her doctor.

“Initially I felt that I couldn't go to my doctor as I believed he would tell me it was nothing and I would be embarrassed,” she admits.

“But by June, I knew I needed to get it checked so decided that it would be easier to chat to a doctor I didn’t know online. He said it may be ulcerative colitis and advised me to get it checked, so I decided to go to my own doctor who also mentioned colitis or IBS and took blood to check for coeliac disease, tumour markers and inflammation markers.

“I had a two week wait for my results and during this time Deborah James (bowel cancer awareness campaigner in the UK) passed away and her posts and stories were all over social media at this time.

“Looking at one of her interviews, I noticed she was 36 when first diagnosed with bowel cancer and alarm bells rang as my symptoms were a lot like hers and I started to worry about my blood results.

"When the doctor rang and said my tumour markers were normal, a huge weight lifted as all that showed up was that my inflammation markers were up so he referred me urgently to see a gastroenterologist.

“From this point I wasn’t one bit worried but looking forward to getting to the bottom of it as I felt worse over the summer and really felt like I had no 'get up and go’.”

The 34-year-old, who lives in Wexford with her partner James and their daughters, Layla (8) and Darla (4), got appointment atl the end of August 2022, before being told that she would receive a date for a colonoscopy, which would check for possible bowel disease.

This was scheduled for October 5 and although it had been a long time since her symptoms first appeared, she wasn’t concerned during the procedure, despite the fact that biopsies were done and “there were a lot more people in the room with a nurse asking a lot of questions”.



After the procedure she was told that more bloods needed to be taken and that she would need to see the consultant. This is when she was given the shocking diagnosis of cancer.

“I was completely floored,” she says. “I don't remember much after this but they rang the next day to book me in for a CT scan - this was probably the scariest part as it would tell if the cancer had spread.

“Thankfully it was contained within the bowel but there was a 6cm tumour in my rectum and on November 25, I had a low anterior resection where most of my rectum and sigmoid bowel was removed. 46 lymph nodes were also removed and they all came back clear - so I’m now under surveillance for five years and have been referred for genetic testing.

“I now know that tumour markers can come back normal, so I'm lucky I went to the doctor (albeit not immediately) and was referred straight away as my tumour had grown into the bowel wall and was very close to breaking through it, which could have caused a different outcome.

“So, I really would urge anyone with any worries or concerns to not feel embarrassed and get themselves checked as it can happen to any age, even if you think you’re the healthiest person.”

Kevin O’Hagan, Cancer Prevention Manager at the Irish Cancer Society agrees and says that bowel cancer is one of the most common cancers in Ireland, with around 2,500 people diagnosed with it each year.

“If you have any symptoms or changes in your body that you are worried about, it’s important to have them checked by your GP,” he says. “Tell them if you have a family history of bowel cancer. The chances are it will not be cancer, but getting symptoms checked is not wasting anyone’s time. The sooner cancer is spotted, the more likely you are to recover from it.

“This World Cancer Day, it’s important to know that spotting the signs and symptoms of cancer early can help save lives.”

On World Cancer Day, health officials around the world aim to raise awareness of the disease and promote the benefits of early detection as by seeking medical advice as soon as symptoms arise could make all the difference to prognosis and outcome.

For more information visit the cancer.ie website, or call the Irish Cancer Society’s Freephone Support Line on 1800 200 700 or email supportline@irishcancer.ie