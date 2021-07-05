‘I want to be able to hug my dad again’, boy who has cystic fibrosis

Jason Larner with his younger brother Liam, and their grandfather Gerry O’Donoghue, who died from Covid last Christmas

A 12-year-old cystic fibrosis (CF) sufferer has pleaded with the Government to allow him to be vaccinated against Covid-19 so he can hug his father for the first time in six months.

Jason Larner, from Garryowen, Limerick, also wants to see his friends again.

Last month the European Medicines Agency Board approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds but the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac), which provides vaccine advice to the Department of Health, is still reviewing this.

“Yes I want this vaccine,” Jason said.

“I want to be able to hug my dad again. The only time I ever get to see him is on a ­video-call.

“I also want to be able to see my friends in person again.”

His mother, Joy O’Donoghue, explained that she and Jason’s father are separated. His job involves working in close proximity with others and earlier this year, he and Ms O’Donoghue agreed that he would sacrifice close-contact visits with Jason and younger son Liam (8) in the interests of keeping Jason safe.



“It sucks,” Jason said. “I didn’t get to experience my last year of primary school.”

Ms O’Donoghue, said the last 18 months have “been a nightmare” for the family who are “prisoners in our own home”.

“Nobody seems to understand the urgency of this for families like mine who have children with underlying health conditions. With cystic fibrosis your life expectancy is between 30 and 40, and while it’s getting better every year with new medications, your life expectancy is still short.

“If Jason got Covid-pneumonia, let’s say best case scenario he didn’t die from it, what if he ended up with long Covid, what if his lungs were ­damaged?

“His lung function is at 87pc at the moment, which is very good for CF, but it’s the highest his lung function has ever been. At its lowest, with pneumonia, his lung function has been 50pc.

“Case numbers back in January in Limerick started getting high again and their dad and I decided it would probably be best if he didn’t take the kids because, with his job he is surrounded by an awful lot of ­people… and the risk factor was just too high.

“So, my kids haven’t actually hugged their dad since January, apart from him delivering things to the house for the kids or standing outside and them sitting inside the house on the stairs having a chat through the open door.”

Ms O’Donoghue is also mourning the loss of her father, Gerry O’Donoghue (66), who died from Covid-19 last Christmas.

He was living in the UK and she couldn’t travel there for his funeral in case she brought the virus home.

She said she is not calling for mass vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds, however she believes it is every parent’s right “to do what is best for their family”.