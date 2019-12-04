"I will never forget my mam. I think of her every day and every night and wish she was still here," says Zoe Murray.

"I will never forget my mam. I think of her every day and every night and wish she was still here," says Zoe Murray.

'I think of my mam every day and night ... and I wish that she was still here'

The 14-year-old, from Finglas, Dublin, was just nine years old when her mother Fiona Murray passed away from advanced cervical cancer.

Fiona, who was only 35 years old when she died in May 2015, is one of 12 women identified in yesterday's report whose cancer could have been prevented or picked up earlier.

Her husband Gary was left devastated after he was informed that a review of her slides by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) found that her 2009 smear test result - nearly five years before she was diagnosed with cancer - failed to pick up abnormalities.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In