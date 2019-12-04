'I think of my mam every day and night ... and I wish that she was still here'
"I will never forget my mam. I think of her every day and every night and wish she was still here," says Zoe Murray.
The 14-year-old, from Finglas, Dublin, was just nine years old when her mother Fiona Murray passed away from advanced cervical cancer.
Fiona, who was only 35 years old when she died in May 2015, is one of 12 women identified in yesterday's report whose cancer could have been prevented or picked up earlier.
Her husband Gary was left devastated after he was informed that a review of her slides by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) found that her 2009 smear test result - nearly five years before she was diagnosed with cancer - failed to pick up abnormalities.
The letter said it is likely the cancer would have been prevented if the test results were correct.
Gary Murray said his wife had sought medical help for symptoms such as blood clots from around 2012 onwards, but one doctor told her she was a "hypochondriac".
She had two clear smear tests - one from 2009 which was now found to be incorrect - and this is what the medics were relying on, he said.
However, it is now clear that Fiona, who was very health conscious, was right that she was unwell.
She was not diagnosed with cancer until 2014, and she died in May 2015.
Fiona's friend Rachel said it had been a long battle to try to find out how Fiona was let down by the health system.
Lorraine Walsh, of the 221 group, which represents women at the centre of last year's CervicalCheck scandal, was not present for yesterday's launch of the RCOG review.
Other members of the group, including Vicky Phelan, had other appointments.
The RCOG team defended the integrity of the review report.
