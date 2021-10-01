| 13.2°C Dublin

‘I think of my beautiful wife Nayyab every minute of the day. She shouldn’t be gone from us’

Nayyab Tariq died in a Mayo hospital just hours after giving birth. Widower Ayaz Al Hassan says that in the wake of his wife’s tragic death, there are lessons that have to be learned 

Ayaz Ul Hassan and his late wife Nayyab Tariq on their wedding day. An inquest into her death recorded a verdict of medical misadventure Expand

Eavan Murray

Nayyab Tariq loved to laugh; she was beautiful, warm, determined and highly accomplished. She left a light touch on the world.

Now 18 months on from her death, her husband Ayaz Ul Hassan is still reeling. Sitting in the living room of their family home Ayaz unpacks two large leather-bound wedding albums.

He hasn’t been able to look at them since she died.

