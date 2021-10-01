‘I think of my beautiful wife Nayyab every minute of the day. She shouldn’t be gone from us’

Nayyab Tariq loved to laugh; she was beautiful, warm, determined and highly accomplished. She left a light touch on the world.

Now 18 months on from her death, her husband Ayaz Ul Hassan is still reeling. Sitting in the living room of their family home Ayaz unpacks two large leather-bound wedding albums.

He hasn’t been able to look at them since she died.

Leafing slowly through the pages, he points out their relatives and friends. The pictures are beautiful, but they are quite formal.

Breaking into a smile, Tariq explains that was the idea, but it proved difficult.

“Nayyab couldn’t stop laughing.

“It’s the culture of weddings in Pakistan to have quite formal photos.

“We found it a bit cringe, to be honest.

“In every picture, you can see she is trying so hard to control herself, but she was bursting out laughing all the time. It took ages to get the photos finished.”

Nayyab died just hours after giving birth to their first child, also named Nayyab, on March 22, 2020, at Mayo General Hospital, Castlebar.

At her inquest this week, the coroner recorded a verdict of medical misadventure.

She suffered a major haemorrhage.

Nayyab weighed only 58kg (just over 9 stone). At the time of her death, she had lost a total of almost 2.8 litres of blood, 40pc of her total blood volume. By the time her medical team realised it was too late.

Due to haemorrhagic shock, she suffered a cardiac arrest and a pulmonary embolism. Extensive efforts to resuscitate and stabilise her failed.

Read More

The inquest uncovered delays in ordering diagnostic blood readings and miscommunication between medical staff, and periods where basic but essential observations like blood pressure and temperature – critical indications that Nayyab was in shock – were missed.

Critical indications that Nayyab was in shock were missed.

Ayaz is haunted by that.

“I’ll be honest with you I think it took me six months to a year to realise what happened and come to terms with the fact that this is what I have to live with.”

He adores his daughter. He says the minutes after she was born were among the happiest of his life.

“At the time, the baby was there, and I was looking at her. My brain didn’t even go down that road that something terrible was happening.

“It’s hard to explain, but those moments after Nayyab was born were out of this world.

“It was the best feeling. We were both so happy we were looking at her, and she was the baby that we wanted so badly, and she was a girl. We were very, very happy.

“I was holding her, and I told Nayyab, ‘Her nose is exactly like yours’, and she gave me a big smile and kind rolled her eyes in a joking way as if to say, ‘We’ll see’.”

Then everything changed.

Ayaz explains he tries every day not to be angry.

“I have found it very hard listening to the evidence. I found it hard to see some of the people again. I did my best to be composed. I wanted to hear what they had to say.

“But it was very hard. When they said Nayyab was well in the labour ward and was able to move from the bed to the trolley, and she was talking like she was fine. I was there, and it wasn’t like that.

“She had no energy; she couldn’t speak. It was more like nodding. She did in a very low voice give her consent – she said yes. That’s the most she said.

“I raised my concerns, and they weren’t worried at all. They said that in their evidence.”

Ayaz tries to remember the happy times they shared. But he admits the sorrow he feels is overwhelming at times.

“What is worse for me thinking about it all is worrying about the impact it could have on my daughter.

“It’s not just about the loss of her mother’s significance in her life that’s obviously a huge thing, but it’s different.

“What I am worried about is her growing up and realising that every birthday is the anniversary of her mother’s death.

“You never know the impact it could have on her mentally. I don’t want it to destroy her confidence or influence how she views life.

“She was born, and it was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives. “Will she worry it is her fault when we all know it is nothing to do with that? I worry, could she end up thinking that? It bothers me more and more.”

Ayaz often speaks about Nayyab in the present tense. It is a jolt to both of us when he corrects himself.

“She lights up a room. The first time you meet her, you feel you have known her for 10 years within two minutes.

“She was so determined and independent. She was the most intelligent and beautiful person I have ever known.

“Everything she wanted, she achieved it by herself.

“She got scholarships everywhere she went. All the money she received from scholarships she used to fulfil just her basic life needs. She never asked her parents for money.

“She was the kind of person if she wanted something, she got it.

“She did her master’s in microbiology and had offers to do a PhD and study medicine back in Pakistan, but she didn’t take them because she was coming here to be with me.

“There was a part of her was afraid when coming to Ireland: she was leaving all her friends and family. It was a huge move.

“But she loved me; there is no doubt.”

He said that she had a very good sense of humour.

“I think that was why we clicked so quickly,” he added.

“I would be the kind of person who tries to lighten up a very serious situation, and she was very like that.

“She used to try and carry people with her. She was sympathetic.

“She was very happy, and you can see that when you look at her picture.

“The way she presented herself to the world made her so special. I could talk to her about anything. She settled in very quickly wherever she went.”

He said he still thinks about her every minute of every day.

“It is hard to accept she is gone.

“No matter what happens now, I’m not going to get my wife back.

“At this point, my main concern is that this should not have happened, and I would love to see that this would not happen to anyone else.

“Having gone through this and met other people who are going through the same thing, I feel like the lessons have not been learnt.

“Procedures and guidelines get updated, and reports are written but terrible deaths like Nayyab’s keep happening.

“We have the latest technology, and I think obstetrics is the most studied areas of medicine.

“There is so much expertise and knowledge available, but when something like this happens, it makes you wonder, are we the developed country we think we are.”

Ayaz said when it happened to them the reaction of Nayyab’s parents and extended family was, “Do these things happen in Ireland? I thought this only happened in Pakistan.”

He added: “In terms of medical treatment, I would have assumed I would be in better hands in this country, but it’s tough to see that from my perspective, where I am sitting today.

“There are procedures in place for a reason, and when people deviate from procedures, they could be okay 100 times, but in my wife’s case, it wasn’t.

“And medical staff have such a huge responsibility. I don’t want to criticise anyone.

“I am speaking because lessons need to be learned.

“My focal point is now to ensure that the changes promised are implemented and followed by everyone. I don’t want this to happen to somebody else.

“Nayyab shouldn’t be gone from us.”