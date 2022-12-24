| 6.2°C Dublin

‘I see elderly people crying out for help – the A&E is like a cattle mart,’ says Limerick hospital staffer

Julian Naughton with his dad Patrick (86) before his death in August Expand

Laura Lynott

A health worker – from the hospital where teenager Aoife Johnston died on Monday, after spending up to 16 hours on a trolley – has said his father passed away weeks after waiting up to 14 hours for a ward bed.

He says he now wants his father’s legacy “to create change”.

