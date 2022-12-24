‘I see elderly people crying out for help – the A&E is like a cattle mart,’ says Limerick hospital staffer

A health worker – from the hospital where teenager Aoife Johnston died on Monday, after spending up to 16 hours on a trolley – has said his father passed away weeks after waiting up to 14 hours for a ward bed.

He says he now wants his father’s legacy “to create change”.

Hospital porter Julian Naughton (47), has worked at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for 20 years. He says “overcrowding” and “staff shortages” have created “third-world” conditions at the hospital.

In August, his 86-year-old father Patrick waited around 14 hours on an emergency department chair and then a trolley – before finally being admitted to a ward bed. He died weeks later.

“Dad was finally released six weeks later, and died around two and a half weeks after that,” Mr Naughton said.

“I saw Aoife’s face today and felt horrified that she’d died, at the start of her life. My father was at the end of his life – but he deserved to be treated with dignity.”

Mr Naughton told the Irish Independent he regularly sees overcrowding in the emergency department of UHL. “It’s so overcrowded that people sit on the floor,” said Mr Naughton. “It’s got worse in the last five years – it’s third-world conditions.”

On August 12, Mr Naughton brought his father to the hospital at 11am. He says his father sat for several hours in the ED, wetting himself and feeling hungry.

“Dad was falling asleep, he never got dinner,” Mr Naughton said. “I took him to the canteen in a wheelchair and demanded he be seen.”

Mr Naughton said he knows how to speak up, as he works at the hospital – but he still felt it was incredibly difficult to get care for his father.

Around 14 hours after the father and son walked into the hospital, Mr Naughton Sr was finally admitted to a ward bed – at around 1am.

Patrick Naughton was diagnosed with cancer and was kept as a patient at the hospital for several weeks, when Mr Naughton stated, his father contracted hospital-acquired MRSA and Covid-19.

Mr Naughton said an operation was carried out on his father to remove a cancerous growth.

The hospital porter kept a bedside vigil with his father for much of his stay, as a “lack of nursing staff” meant he was worried he would not get appropriate care.

On some wards, there are “three nurses to 24 patients” said Mr Naughton. “You could be waiting 45 minutes to an hour for a nurse.”

“Dad was delirious, he wouldn’t stay on his own,” he added. “And he kept ringing the bell for nurses. He was finally discharged on September 16.

“Two days after coming out, he deteriorated and was put on end-of-life care. He passed away two and a half weeks later.

“My father was walking before he went into the hospital, he was active at the nursing home where he lived. He got up for breakfast and walked around the nursing home. He socialised with his friends and was happy.

“My dad mattered. He came out of the hospital a shadow of himself, in a wheelchair. He’d lost two stone.

“It was the beginning of the end for Dad. He had no fight left in him. Now there’s this thing inside me. I need to highlight what’s going on.​

“I see elderly people crying out for help in the A&E. They’re on trolleys and they’re ignored. It’s like a cattle mart down there. ​

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane accessed recent HSE data via a parliamentary question. The data shows the average waiting time from admission via the emergency department to admission for UHL, was 12.9 hours in October – the equivalent in St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny was 3.8 hours (the shortest wait time in the country).

The HSE said the data was “preliminary and may be subject to change.”

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said it had “long been raising concerns about the extremely dangerous and inhumane conditions at University Hospital Limerick.

A spokesperson for UL Hospitals Group said it could not comment on individual cases but apologised to all patients who’ve experienced long waits for hospital beds.