'I regret the inconvenience this has caused patients' - no plans to withdraw nurse pay increments, Varadkar says

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar said today that the government would “at a certain point” have to stop pay increments as a sanction to striking nurses.

The Taoiseach said that the government are not currently planning to withdraw the pay increases promised to nurses under the Public Service Stability Agreement, but that if the INMO strike continues, they will consider it.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s This Week programme, the Fine Gael leader said that the nurses are in breach of the agreement and, while it is not currently the position of the government, there will be a point at which a similar punishment will be inflicted as that of the secondary school teachers when they rejected the agreement.

“Technically it is (a breach of the agreement). If you look what the agreement says, it is a pay agreement that lasts up until 2020, signed up to by almost all of the public unions including the INMO,” he said.

“It involves a 7pc pay increase over that period, full pay restoration for anybody earning under 80,000, special pay increases for low-paid staff, special pay increases for new entrance, which will kick in in March and that’s the government agreement and we’re delivering on that. That’s €450 million in pay increases this year alone.

“We’re not planning on doing that (implementing pay sanctions). The sense that we have in government is that that would be provocative and might make it harder to resolve this dispute.

"The secondary teachers pulled out of the agreement, went on strike and as a result of that they didn't get the benefits of the pay agreement. At a certain point we would have to treat the nurses as we treated the secondary teachers differently than the nurses.”

Following a 24-hour strike last week, Mr Varadkar, who formerly worked as a general practitioner, said that his main concern was for the patients who, as a result of the strikes, will not receive their treatment as planned.

Almost 40,000 members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) have promised to strike for further 24-hour periods next Tuesday and Thursday. As a result of these strike the HSE expects all day-surgery, outpatient and inpatient appointments on those days to be cancelled.

“First of all I want to say that I regret most of all the enormous inconvenience that has been caused to patients,” he said.

“There were 12,000 appointments cancelled last week, 2,000 operations that didn’t happen and even if the strike is called off on Monday, it’s too late now to reschedule all of the operations and appointments that are happening on Tuesday and I really regret the disappointment that is being caused to patients.”

INMO stoppages have also been planned for February 12, 13, 14, 19 and 21 and the Taoiseach said that the government “wants to resolve this” as a result of the “enormous public support” that the nurses have accumulated.

While he said that he is confident that the dispute can be resolved he said of the INMO’s stance that some of the money being used for agency nurses can be reinvested in the salaries of full-time nurses didn’t stack up.

