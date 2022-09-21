‘I pleaded not to be sent to University Hospital Limerick due to overcrowding,’ says local TD in car accident

Hospital management at University Hospital Limerick have been quizzed about a Hiqa inspection report which found overcrowding put patient welfare at risk

A TD whose car overturned has told how he asked not to be sent to University Hospital Limerick, which was subject of a damning report on overcrowding, but he still ended up there.

Independent Limerick County TD Richard O’Donoghue told the Oireachtas Health Committee how last February he overturned his car before adding: “I hate saying this but University Hospital Limerick was not my first choice.”

“I went to St John’s Hospital first and they sent me to University Hospital Limerick (UHL). I asked them ‘can you send me somewhere else?’.”

Mr O’Donoghue said he wants to see the hospital be the top hospital in the country so for him to say that is a concern and should be a “massive concern” for management.

He was speaking as hospital management and representatives of the HSE were before the committee to be quizzed about a Hiqa inspection report which found overcrowding put patient welfare at risk.

He said he has concerns about morale at the hospital, and added that during his time there on a trolley it was necessary for three trolleys to be moved to allow access to a machine.

“I spent time in February when I overturned my car,” Mr O’Donoghue said.

“There was a line of people along the corridors and papers put on doors to stop me seeing trolleys in other corridors.”

Earlier, Professor Colette Cowan, chief executive of the UL Hospitals Group, said: “I wish to acknowledge the main findings of the Hiqa report.

“I apologise for the distress and the lack of dignity and privacy experienced by far too many patients seeking to access care in UHL over several years. And in particular over the last 18 months when we have seen further growth in demand for healthcare following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is not the kind of care environment we wish to provide for the people of the mid-west. It is not for want of effort on the part of the management team or commitment on the part of our staff.

“This is not the kind of report any hospital manager wishes to read but we must respond to it. And we are responding to it.

“A detailed compliance plan developed in the wake of the report includes actions to be taken in the short, medium and long term. The success of this plan hinges on the efforts of all stakeholders, locally and nationally, inside and outside of the hospital system.

“We are working with the HSE National Support Team and with mid-west community healthcare to do just that, building on existing work and finding new ways to meet growing demand.

“The mid-west was an early mover on the reconfiguration of acute hospital services from 2009 on and it was recommended UHL should have 642 inpatient beds to manage the additional acute and emergency medical and surgical patients arising from the changes in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospitals.

"This did not happen, chiefly because of the global financial crisis and the collapse of our public finances,” Ms Cowan told the committee .

“Today, our inpatient bed capacity is 530, far short of the recommendation and making no allowance for the increase in and rapid ageing of our population in the intervening 13 years.

“It is important that I acknowledge the support we have received in developing services, expanding our workforce and strengthening diagnostic capacity, for example, through the addition of a second MRI scanner.

“I want to acknowledge in particular the support of government and of the HSE in increasing our bed capacity in UHL by 98 since the start of the pandemic.

“We are moving ahead with our next 96-bed block but we remain far short of where we need to be. We are still playing catch-up. Until our under-capacity is addressed, we will not eliminate hospital overcrowding in Limerick.”

Last year the UHL saw a record 76,473 attendances. Ms Cowan said that in the first eight months of this year “we have seen a further increase of ED attendances of 7pc and ED admissions of 25pc.

“The number of over-75s attending our ED has risen by an even greater proportion. Hospitals around the country are seeing an increase in demand for unscheduled care but the numbers for UHL are exceptional.”

She said the Hiqa report does not alter the arithmetic and “we estimate that we are currently short of inpatient beds to meet demand”.