VICKY Phelan has announced that she is going to pull back from campaigning about the CervicalCheck scandal to spend time with her young family.

VICKY Phelan has announced that she is going to pull back from campaigning about the CervicalCheck scandal to spend time with her young family.

'I need to prioritise my health and my family' - Vicky Phelan to pull back on CervicalCheck campaigning

She recently spent a week in hospital with an infection and said that it was a wake-up call to her to focus on her health and children.

The Limerick woman said this morning: "Apologies to all my followers on Twitter for my absence over the past couple of weeks.

"I was very ill. I spent almost a week in hospital, my first as an inpatient since I got cancer.

"It was scary but I am OK again and a CT scan has revealed that my cancer has NOT spread.

"There is no explanation for what made me so ill so they have put it down to a viral infection.

"My time in hospital has taught me some valuable lessons, mainly that I need to pull back from campaigning so heavily and focus on my health and my two young children."

She came to national prominence this year for exposing the CervicalCheck screening scandal after discovering she and hundreds of other women were not told they had been given incorrect smear test results.

Ms Phelan (44) refused to sign a confidentiality clause following her High Court case against CervicalCheck last April, despite the added compensation the clause may have brought.

The mother-of-two added in her statement this morning that she will continue to highlight the CervicalCheck controversy, but she intends to put her family and health first.

Vicky Phelan’s court case in April started the search for victims

"I will still use my voice to campaign and to contribute to the conversation around women's health BUT I will be doing it on my terms.

"I don't know what lies ahead so I need to prioritise my health and my family above all else. Thank you," she wrote.

Online Editors