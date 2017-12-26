Cystic Fibrosis campaigner Orla Tinsley has confirmed that her double lung transplant was a success.

Cystic Fibrosis campaigner Orla Tinsley has confirmed that her double lung transplant was a success.

'I have shiny new lungs' - Orla Tinsley thanks public for support after double lung transplant

The 30-year-old took to Twitter to thank members of the public for their support after she spent several days on life support at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

"Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support. I now have shiny new lungs and spent yesterday, with my family, thinking of my donor and their family I am forever grateful for their forward thinking and generosity," she tweeted. Ms Tinsley had previously received six calls about a potential lung transplant to date but each time the donor lungs were deemed unsuitable.

1. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support. I now have shiny new lungs and spent yesterday, with my family, thinking of my donor and their family I am forever grateful for their forward thinking and generosity. #recycleyourself #beatcf — Orla Tinsley (@orlatinsley) December 26, 2017

Ten days ago she received her seventh call and returned to New York Presbyterian Hospital for the operation. Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a lifelong genetically inherited disease that mainly affects the lungs and the digestive system.

Ms Tinsley, a Kildare-born journalist, has been at the forefront of the fight to improve awareness and services of CF has written extensively on the subject. Her campaign work was instrumental in the opening of a dedicated CF unit in St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.

She had been on a waiting list to undergo a double lung transplant since she suffered respiratory failure last year. Earlier in the week she urged people to carry organ donor cards.

Online Editors