Mother’s love: Shannen Joyce says her daughter Róisín (3) has been her ‘driving force’

A young Cork mum who has been documenting her cancer battle on social media has written a joyful update on her Instagram page to reveal she has been given the all clear.

Shannen Joyce, from Youghal, said she was “off to do the first school run in 3 months” as she celebrated the astonishing news that she has beaten the dreaded disease for the third time.

In July 2014, Shannen was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma when she was just 19.

The disease reoccurred five years later and in July 2020, she confirmed that it had returned for the third time.

Now, however, she has declared victory, adding “I have never felt relief like it”.

“The last 2 weeks you may or may not have noticed but I've been an absolute wreck,” she writes.

“I wasn't feeling great, I was mentally drained and could think of nothing else other than my scan & the results. But... I got a phone call yesterday on my way home to say..

“The scan is perfect,” she adds.

“I have never felt relief like it and honestly couldn't speak for about 6 hours.. and I'm never normally caught for words...maybe the scanxiety will never go away, I will always remain as positive as I possibly can but after having cancer 3 times, I nearly always expect bad news. But not anymore, I'm changing that attitude. My cancer is gone my body is strong & I will be fine.”

Back in July 2020, it was a different story for Shannen when she shared the devastating news that her cancer had returned for the third time in six years.

Just a couple of weeks before she was posting about how she was finally starting to feel like herself for the first time in six months.

“Sh*t things happen in this world and cancer won’t define me. What will define me is how I embark on this journey and take the good with the bad. So guys, light the candles,’ she told her followers at the time.

There was some good news for Shannen later that month when she learned that her cancer had thankfully not spread to her bone marrow.

A few weeks into her treatment her hair began falling out.

“My lovely locks that I have been growing and taking care of so much for the last couple of weeks has unfortunately started falling out.

“I always knew there was a small chance with this new treatment I’m on but to be honest I thought I’d catch a small break and it would stay,” she admitted.

For Shannen a new life beckons as she looks forward to the school run in a few months’ time, adding “it's the little things....”

She also urged followers to let her message “be your little reminder”.

“Check yourself my friends,” she asks them. “Check your breasts, armpits, groin, neck etc. If you think there may be something wrong go to your GP, as I've said before and will always say, you know your own body better than anyone else.

“Don't forget to book in for your routine check-up, smears, prostate checks, mammograms & all the rest,” she adds.

“You only get one life & you deserve the best..early detection saves lives. I 100% believe me being so cautious and checking regularly has always caught my cancer early and has truly saved my life. I hope none of you ever find anything but if you do I'd rather it was early. I'll stop rambling now and start enjoying my new non cancer filled life."

