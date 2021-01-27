HEALTH Minister Stephen Donnelly said he had nothing to do with a message that prompted a leading doctor to quit Twitter.

Dr Anthony O’Connor, a consultant gastroenterologist at Tallaght Hospital, deleted his Twitter account on Tuesday after he was contacted by a person he said was close to Mr Donnelly.

Dr O’Connor was told by the PR consultant, who claimed to be a “close confidante” of the Health Minister, that his posts were undermining his reputation and clinical role.

This morning Minister Donnelly said the message had nothing to do with him and he has no problem clearing this up with Dr O’Connor.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne, Mr Donnelly said: “Anthony and I have spoken on several occasions, I’m a big fan of Anthony’s. He’s a phenomenal advocate for healthcare in a lot of different ways.”

When asked if he instructed someone to tell Dr O’Connor to lay off, Mr Donnelly said: “No, 100pc not, this was a private DM from one private citizen to another private citizen, and that’s that.”

The Health Minister said he didn’t follow up on this last night as he was thinking about “quarantine, vaccines, Covid and critical care”. However, he added that he can “certainly” clear up with Dr O’Connor today that he had nothing to with the message.

Meanwhile he maintained that September is still the aspiration to have all adults in Ireland vaccinated, despite saying the EU has been “blind-sided” by AstraZeneca.

Ireland was originally due to receive 600,000 vaccines from AstraZeneca in its first batch. However, it is believed that now only half of this number will be received.

The Health Minister said the EU will be asking AstraZeneca for all the details to see if supply meant for the EU went elsewhere.

When questioned if it was dangerous to still give the promise of September with this shortage of vaccine supply, Minister Donnelly said: “It wasn’t a promise, it was heavily caveated.”

He added: “I think people very reasonably said ‘we know all the vaccines haven't been authorised and we know the delivery isn't certain but broadly, based on the conversations you’re having, based on when you think the vaccines will be authorised, based on the schedule of advanced purchase, when do you think it’s likely?’

"So based on that I said September and September is still the aspiration. It has to be.

"It's not a promise, we cant promise for all of those reasons. It’s a projection based partly on vaccination that hasn’t even been applied for authorisation and delivery schedules that have to be fully agreed on.”

The Minister then said he can’t say it is “likely” all adults in Ireland will be vaccinated by September.

When told he did use the word likely, he said: “Let me rephrase it then, if the vaccines come through, if they are authorised and if they come in on schedule it is reasonable to think by September every adult could be vaccinated.”

On a Zero Covid strategy, Mr Donnelly said the big issue on why this wouldn’t work is due to the North. However, he said many of the measures that will be put in place by the Government align with those implemented in a Zero Covid strategy.

He said: “I don’t think anyone is dismissive of it...I think the more ideas on the table the better.

“I certainly have and I’ve met some of the people who have advocated for it and there's a lot of sense to what's being said.

"If you look at what we have just introduced and line it up side by side with the Zero Covid list of border controls, there's really not that much difference anymore.

“The big challenge that Ireland has is travel between north and south with Northern Ireland and I’ve discussed this with the Zero Covid guys.”

Minister Donnelly added that places like Australia and New Zealand, which have implemented the strategy, are in many cases denying their own citizens.

"In theory we could shut the borders and say we are shutting them for two years, no one is getting in and out,” he said.

“But, the North and the UK government have ruled out any checks between Britain and Northern Ireland so that would be a huge problem in a zero-Covid strategy.

“We are not going to seal the border on the six counties, that has never been on the table.”

When asked why this is the case, he said it is for “important political reasons”. He added that in his view people living in Northern Ireland are Irish citizens and he “wouldn't be standing over stopping Irish citizens from moving around this island".

When it was pointed out to him that people in the Republic of Ireland can’t travel more then 5km from their homes, he said: “I appreciate that, and so the question is what do we do about it?”

