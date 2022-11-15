| 7.6°C Dublin

‘I had a patient who lost all her teeth after treatment in Turkey’ – Irish Dental Association chief warns against trips abroad

Getting cheap dental work abroad is a growing trend but people need to do their research properly, dentist says

Denist Caroline Robins from Kiwi Dental in Carlow town who is also president of the Irish Dental Association. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

The president of the Irish Dental Association has warned people to do “proper research” before travelling abroad for treatments – after a patient lost all her teeth following a procedure in Turkey.

Dr Caroline Robins said social media has played a significant role in people wanting to have their teeth done abroad but she advised that overtreatment can lead to serious issues.

