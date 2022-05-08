| 18.4°C Dublin

‘I had a cyst the size of a football’ – ovarian cancer survivor warns about the signs women shouldn’t ignore

Today is World Ovarian Cancer Day when spotlight is shone on disease in bid to improve survival rates

Arlene Harris

Ireland has one of the lowest survival rates for ovarian cancer in Europe and with 400 women diagnosed with the disease each year in this country, there are almost 300 deaths associated with this type of cancer annually – making it is the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths in women in Ireland.

The reason for these stark figures is attributed to the fact that only 13% of cases are diagnosed at an early stage as four out of five women say they do not feel confident that they could spot the early signs of ovarian cancer

