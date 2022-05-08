‘I had a cyst the size of a football’ – ovarian cancer survivor warns about the signs women shouldn’t ignore

Ireland has one of the lowest survival rates for ovarian cancer in Europe and with 400 women diagnosed with the disease each year in this country, there are almost 300 deaths associated with this type of cancer annually – making it is the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths in women in Ireland.

The reason for these stark figures is attributed to the fact that only 13% of cases are diagnosed at an early stage as four out of five women say they do not feel confident that they could spot the early signs of ovarian cancer

Today is World Ovarian Cancer Day when a spotlight is shone on the disease in a bid to improve survival rates.

There is no screening for ovarian cancer, but experts say we can all be aware of the symptoms to watch out for which include, persistent bloating, eating less and feeling full, frequent abdominal and pelvic pain and toilet changes in urination or bowel habits.

This is what happened to Melissa Harris when in October 2021, she began ‘leaking’ without warning. The Dublin woman has endometriosis so was used to abdominal pain, but this was a totally different experience and she initially thought she had something wrong with her bladder.

“I didn’t feel anything until I was going to the toilet and then discovered that my underwear was wet,” says the 34-year-old.

“This carried on for a week and then by the second week it got even heavier and I was going through up to ten pads a day. I went to my GP who did a urine test and put me on antibiotics.

" I didn’t have any pain, but my belly started to swell so I went back to my GP who sent me on for a scan and at this point I began to feel very bad pain, so much so that it was excruciating by the end of the third week.

“The leaking was getting worse and so was the pain which felt like there was a metal plate going from side to side. At this point, I knew something was seriously wrong and went to A&E where I had lots of scans done and it was thought that it (the issue) was my bladder, but after I had emptied it, they discovered a cyst the size of a football.”

Melissa, who works as a hairdresser, was referred to a different hospital, where she was told that she had ovarian cancer and would need surgery and treatment.

“They removed my left tube and ovary along with the tumour and cyst,” she says. “Then (a few weeks later) I went back for results and was told that I had Clear Cell Carcinoma cancer.

“I would need a radical hysterectomy and chemotherapy and I screamed as I didn’t want to lose my hair. But four weeks post op, I had the radical hysterectomy - they removed everything and put a stent in my urethra. I started my treatment three weeks later.”

She was diagnosed last October - and is now feeling great and back working full-time. But she wants to encourage other women to be aware of the symptoms and know that ovarian cancer is not detected during a smear test.

“If women feel something isn’t right, they should demand a scan (if it’s not offered) – you need to go with your gut and insist on being tested,” she says.

“I have never felt more passionate about anything than the importance of raising awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer. I work as a hairdresser and so many of my clients asked was it found when I had a smear test.

"So many women have symptoms (which may be associated with ovarian cancer), get a smear and when results come back okay, they are relieved and push it to the side – this is scary. Also, a lot of women think ovarian cancer only affects older women. You need to listen to your body and make sure you’re aware of the BEAT symptoms.”

Donal Brennan, Professor for Gynaecological Oncology at UCD, says, early detection, as was the case with Melissa, can make all the difference when it comes to successful outcomes and this is why World Ovarian Cancer Day is so important.

“Ireland has one of the highest proportions of women diagnosed at an advanced stage (71%), compared with only 13% diagnosed at an early stage,” he says.

“There is no screening test for ovarian cancer but we all can be more symptom aware as the symptoms (of this form of cancer) can often be confused with irritable bowel syndrome, and we need to get the BEAT message out there so women know that if they experience any of the symptoms for three weeks or more, they should contact their GP.”

Early diagnosis can significantly improve survival as 83% of patients diagnosed with stage one ovarian cancer are alive five years after diagnosis whereas only 16% diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer are alive after the same amount of time.

Experts say we can all be more aware - and to help make this happen, thirty of Ireland’s foremost gynaecological cancer campaigners, researchers and patient advocates have come together to highlight BEAT, the symptoms of ovarian cancer – which include: