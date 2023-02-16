‘I felt humiliated’ – breastfeeding mother claims she was asked to leave poolside at UCD fitness centre

Marguerite Sinnott and her husband Ian Brunswick with their three children Michael (6), Anna (4) and Oisin (seven months)

A mother who was asked to stop breastfeeding her seven-month old baby while sitting on the side of the toddler pool at UCD Sport and Fitness centre has said she was “shocked that something like this happened on a university campus in the 21st century”.

Marguerite Sinnott is a member of UCD’s leisure club and was in the baby pool with her three children on Wednesday afternoon when her youngest son became agitated.

She sat on the side of the pool to breastfeed him and claims a member of staff then approached her, asking her to leave and move to a cubicle in the changing room to feed him.

Ms Sinnott described feeling “embarrassed and humiliated” at being asked to do this in front of her two other children.

“She mentioned health and safety and how the baby may vomit in the pool,” Ms Sinnott told Independent.ie.

“My child is no more likely to vomit than me or any other user in here and even if my child did vomit breastmilk, it is not a contaminant. If breast milk is a contaminant than no lactating mother could get into the pool if that’s the case

“I was upset when it happened but I didn’t leave the pool and didn’t acquiesce to her request.

My only concern is the health and safety of my child and my right to breastfeed. I wanted to be able to breastfeed while keeping an eye on my other two children”.

Ms Sinnott is a regular user of the pool and is currently teaching her children Anna (4) and Michael (6) how to swim.

She said the pool is “usually a great facility to bring kids to” and promotes how baby-friendly it is.

However, as a breastfeeding mother she said she didn’t feel welcome there.

“You should be allowed to breastfeed a baby anywhere. Whether that’s on a bus, at a pool or Leinster House.

“I’m no wallflower. I’m a solicitor by profession and have encountered over my lifetime and career many of these issues as a result of being a mother.

“I breastfed my first child for 14 months and my second for 18 months and my youngest son will be breastfed for 18 months.

“I breastfeed anywhere at any time and that’s my approach to life and that’s the way it should be.

“I’m not unfamiliar with the scornful stares or the scowls or the commentary on this issue.”

Ms Sinnott pointed to the HSE’s website which states mothers are “entitled to breastfeed in public places and do not have to ask anyone for permission.”

The HSE says: “When in public, you can breastfeed anywhere you and your baby want or need to” and state “do not wait until your baby gets too hungry or distressed”.

“I don’t believe breastfeeding on the side of a pool posed a risk to anyone,” she said.

In a response to Ms Sinnott posted on social media, a UCD spokesperson said: “Hi Marguerite, please accept our sincerest apologies. Rather than approach you, the member of staff should have explained to the individuals who complained that breastfeeding is rightfully permitted in all public places."