'I felt dirty, as if we did something wrong' - Irish woman forced to go to England for termination

The woman was told her baby had a chromosome defect Expand

The woman was told her baby had a chromosome defect

Ellen Coyne

A woman had to travel to England for a termination for medical reasons after her baby was diagnosed with a significant chromosome disorder.

‘Anne’, not her real name, said she had to travel as her maternity hospital in Ireland wasn’t able to guarantee that her unborn son would pass away within the legal limit of 28 days after birth despite a consultant advising the pregnancy should be interrupted.

Under Irish law, a woman cannot access a termination for medical reasons if doctors are not certain that the baby would die within a month of being born.

