‘I couldn’t tell my family I was leaving for 12 months’ – Vicky Phelan says she ‘lied’ over length of US treatment stint

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has revealed she will be in the US until January 2022 for treatment rather than the six-month stint she initially indicated to family and friends.

“Well, I lied to everybody when I told them how long I was coming for,” Ms Phelan said laughing while speaking on Virgin Media TV last night.

“I told everybody that it was six months but it’s actually a year. I just thought that I couldn’t tell my family and friends that I was leaving for 12 months. It was hard enough saying goodbye when they thought that I was going for six.

“Realistically, it is 12 months, I have a schedule right up to January of next year,” Ms Phelan said.

“My oncologist is a lovely man with young kids himself and he knows I’m here on my own, and he has promised me that if I get to a stage where I am on a full dose of the drug and tolerating it..he’ll look at extending the gaps between my treatment.

“He has patients who are stable and are only receiving treatment every three months, so it would be great if I got to that point as I could go home and then just return for treatment every three months or so.

“I’m probably a good six months away from that as of yet though, to be honest,” she added.

After the clip was aired by Virgin Media last night, Ms Phelan took to Twitter to apologise to the people close to her that she misled.

“Apologies to any of my friends on Twitter who I 'lied to' about how long I was coming over here for treatment,” Ms Phelan said.

Ms Phelan departed Limerick for Maryland in January to undergo experimental treatment in an attempt to prolong her life and issued a hopeful update recently.

She revealed that she had developed no new tumours since undergoing the treatment and that some of her tumours had seen a small shrinkage. This is while she is on just half of a dose, and revealed she is hopeful when she moves to a full dose that it may lead to better results again.

“I have a lot of faith in my oncologist. Some of his patients are in full remission. You just don’t know. I never want to reach too high and expect too much,” she told the Sunday Independent at the weekend.

“If I can have two or three years on this drug, hopefully there will then be another treatment when this finishes. That’s my outlook. If I get to the stage where I have done everything I can, then I will have no regrets.”

